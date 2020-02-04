OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Enjoy a special 'Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting' event, Friday, Feb. 7

Come enjoy this special edition of Highlands Happy Hour, “Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting” in downtown Prescott from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. (Black Butterfly Artisan Chocolates, Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 3:09 p.m.

Come enjoy this special edition of Highlands Happy Hour, “Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting” at the Old Firehouse Plaza, 220 W. Goodwin St. in Prescott from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

Tracy Taylor, Black Butterfly Chocolates (Highlands Center for Natural History)

The evening will begin with a private tour of the Black Butterfly Artisan Chocolates shop, exploring how local chocolatier, Tracy Taylor, makes her famous artisan chocolate.

Rick and Maricor Skladzien, Del Rio Springs Vineyard. (Highlands Center for Natural History)

We will then venture next door to the new Del Rio Springs Vinyard tasting room where we will learn from vintners, Rick and Maricor Skladzien, about how they grow and produce their wine in Paulden, Arizona.

At the end of the tour we will settle in for a curated chocolate tasting and wine pairing experience.

Registration is required and guests must be 21+ to attend. Cost is $72 for members, $80 for non-members. Chocolate and Wine included with registration.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/highlands-center-happy-hour.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

