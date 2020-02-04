Enjoy a special 'Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting' event, Friday, Feb. 7
Come enjoy this special edition of Highlands Happy Hour, “Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting” at the Old Firehouse Plaza, 220 W. Goodwin St. in Prescott from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
The evening will begin with a private tour of the Black Butterfly Artisan Chocolates shop, exploring how local chocolatier, Tracy Taylor, makes her famous artisan chocolate.
We will then venture next door to the new Del Rio Springs Vinyard tasting room where we will learn from vintners, Rick and Maricor Skladzien, about how they grow and produce their wine in Paulden, Arizona.
At the end of the tour we will settle in for a curated chocolate tasting and wine pairing experience.
Registration is required and guests must be 21+ to attend. Cost is $72 for members, $80 for non-members. Chocolate and Wine included with registration.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/highlands-center-happy-hour.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: