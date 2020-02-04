Enjoy a special 'Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting' event, Friday, Feb. 7

Come enjoy this special edition of Highlands Happy Hour, “Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting” at the Old Firehouse Plaza, 220 W. Goodwin St. in Prescott from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

The evening will begin with a private tour of the Black Butterfly Artisan Chocolates shop, exploring how local chocolatier, Tracy Taylor, makes her famous artisan chocolate.

We will then venture next door to the new Del Rio Springs Vinyard tasting room where we will learn from vintners, Rick and Maricor Skladzien, about how they grow and produce their wine in Paulden, Arizona.

At the end of the tour we will settle in for a curated chocolate tasting and wine pairing experience.

Registration is required and guests must be 21+ to attend. Cost is $72 for members, $80 for non-members. Chocolate and Wine included with registration.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/highlands-center-happy-hour.

