Efforts to improve town’s 9/11 memorial continuing
Fundraiser for money to buy plaque planned
After Chino Valley teen Elizabeth Vicory went in front of the Chino Valley Town Council in September to voice her commitment to maintain and make additions to the town’s 9/11 memorial, followed by Larry Holt’s request to the council to make improvements to the area in October, some work to the site at Santa Fe Trail and Shooting Range Road has been completed.
Efforts being made to raise money for components that are still needed.
In October, a community work day cleaned up the weeds making the area look a lot better, Holt said at the Chino Valley Town Council Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, with Vicory later adding at the meeting that she was able to collect $85 at National Night Out that month. She also got in touch with Nicole Bidwell, whose family owns the Arizona Cardinals, she said.
“She donated $100 to the fund and had offered the team’s assistance in this project,” Vicory said. “A local business owner had pledged his support in the fundraiser as well. I am beginning working with (Chino Valley Police) Chief (Charles) Wynn on the design of the plaque and I am working with a local fire crew on the development of the fundraiser.”
They are looking for a venue to hold the fundraiser, she said, noting the need for a large athletic facility for the event.
Holt also mentioned that in looking at how money could be raised for what is needed, the idea to sell engraved memorial bricks through the Chino Valley Police Foundation came up.
“Each brick will be used to initially pave the way into the memorial itself,” he said. “Then, after we sell enough to pave that, we will start going all the way around the memorial.”
The bricks are $75 each, which includes the engraving. Forms are available at the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 Palomino Road, and Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89. Several orders have already come from Idaho and California, Holt said.
In addition to the plaque, which will go in the center, the other additions to the memorial include three panels denoting where each one of the planes hit the World Trade Center and Pentagon, flags behind the plaque and benches around it, two of which have already been donated by Ace Hardware, he said.
The goal is to have the memorial ready for a rededication in 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: