Efforts to improve town’s 9/11 memorial continuing

After Chino Valley teen Elizabeth Vicory went in front of the Chino Valley Town Council in September to voice her commitment to maintain and make additions to the town’s 9/11 memorial, followed by Larry Holt’s request to the council to make improvements to the area in October, some work to the site at Santa Fe Trail and Shooting Range Road has been completed.

Efforts being made to raise money for components that are still needed.

In October, a community work day cleaned up the weeds making the area look a lot better, Holt said at the Chino Valley Town Council Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, with Vicory later adding at the meeting that she was able to collect $85 at National Night Out that month. She also got in touch with Nicole Bidwell, whose family owns the Arizona Cardinals, she said.

“She donated $100 to the fund and had offered the team’s assistance in this project,” Vicory said. “A local business owner had pledged his support in the fundraiser as well. I am beginning working with (Chino Valley Police) Chief (Charles) Wynn on the design of the plaque and I am working with a local fire crew on the development of the fundraiser.”

They are looking for a venue to hold the fundraiser, she said, noting the need for a large athletic facility for the event.

Holt also mentioned that in looking at how money could be raised for what is needed, the idea to sell engraved memorial bricks through the Chino Valley Police Foundation came up.

“Each brick will be used to initially pave the way into the memorial itself,” he said. “Then, after we sell enough to pave that, we will start going all the way around the memorial.”

The bricks are $75 each, which includes the engraving. Forms are available at the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 Palomino Road, and Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89. Several orders have already come from Idaho and California, Holt said.

In addition to the plaque, which will go in the center, the other additions to the memorial include three panels denoting where each one of the planes hit the World Trade Center and Pentagon, flags behind the plaque and benches around it, two of which have already been donated by Ace Hardware, he said.

The goal is to have the memorial ready for a rededication in 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.