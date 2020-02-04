OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Efforts to improve town’s 9/11 memorial continuing
Fundraiser for money to buy plaque planned

A design for the eventual improvements as well as how the area currently looks. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

A design for the eventual improvements as well as how the area currently looks. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Jason Campbell, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 8:20 p.m.

photo

Larry Holt talks about the improvements that have been made to Chino Valley’s 9/11 memorial site at the Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Chino Valley Town Council Meeting with Compass Training Center Director Regina Pecoraro holding a picture of how the area currently looks. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

After Chino Valley teen Elizabeth Vicory went in front of the Chino Valley Town Council in September to voice her commitment to maintain and make additions to the town’s 9/11 memorial, followed by Larry Holt’s request to the council to make improvements to the area in October, some work to the site at Santa Fe Trail and Shooting Range Road has been completed.

Efforts being made to raise money for components that are still needed.

In October, a community work day cleaned up the weeds making the area look a lot better, Holt said at the Chino Valley Town Council Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, with Vicory later adding at the meeting that she was able to collect $85 at National Night Out that month. She also got in touch with Nicole Bidwell, whose family owns the Arizona Cardinals, she said.

“She donated $100 to the fund and had offered the team’s assistance in this project,” Vicory said. “A local business owner had pledged his support in the fundraiser as well. I am beginning working with (Chino Valley Police) Chief (Charles) Wynn on the design of the plaque and I am working with a local fire crew on the development of the fundraiser.”

They are looking for a venue to hold the fundraiser, she said, noting the need for a large athletic facility for the event.

Holt also mentioned that in looking at how money could be raised for what is needed, the idea to sell engraved memorial bricks through the Chino Valley Police Foundation came up.

“Each brick will be used to initially pave the way into the memorial itself,” he said. “Then, after we sell enough to pave that, we will start going all the way around the memorial.”

The bricks are $75 each, which includes the engraving. Forms are available at the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 Palomino Road, and Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89. Several orders have already come from Idaho and California, Holt said.

In addition to the plaque, which will go in the center, the other additions to the memorial include three panels denoting where each one of the planes hit the World Trade Center and Pentagon, flags behind the plaque and benches around it, two of which have already been donated by Ace Hardware, he said.

The goal is to have the memorial ready for a rededication in 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley teen leads efforts in maintaining memorial
PV Council picks Lori Moss Hunt as newest member
Military Walk of Honor dedication is Thursday
Liberty's bricks will shore up building fund
Committee to dedicate Walk of Honor on Veterans Day

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries