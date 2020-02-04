OFFERS
Editorial: Outsiders shouldn’t be funding our state initiatives

Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, calls his bill a matter of common sense - an effort to keep out-of-state money out of Arizona politics and elections. (Howard Fischer/Capital Media Services)

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 2:50 p.m.

A bill before the Legislature is calling for a person who is a resident of another state, or any corporation whose domicile or incorporation is in another state, “shall not make a contribution to any committee located in this state or any person or candidate for office in this state.”

A good example was the $24.1 million effort to push Proposition 127 in 2018, designed to increase the requirements on utilities to use renewable energy such as solar. While that campaign failed, backed mostly by a political action committee founded by a California billionaire, the Prescott Valley Tribune has long stated initiatives should be born and backed locally or by Arizonans.

Still, Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, is approaching this a bit misguided.

When challenged that his proposal could be unconstitutional, he agreed – even adding that he hopes state lawmakers approve his bill anyway as a method of mounting a legal challenge, one that likely would have to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court.

We have been down this road before. Senate Bill 1070 – dubbed the Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act, which received international attention and court challenges surrounding immigration – lost on most all counts in the higher courts.

It was said to encourage racial profiling, while supporters said it prohibited the use of race as the sole basis for investigating immigration status. Legal challenges over its constitutionality and civil rights compliance were mounted; the day before it was to take effect, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction.

Later, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the provision requiring immigration status checks during traffic stops but struck down three other parts as violations of the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution.

What did that mean in the end? A waste of time and money – spent on attorneys and legal filings.

Thorpe’s HB 2718 would make it a crime for anyone who does not live in Arizona to contribute to campaigns for or against candidates and for or against ballot measures. If you cannot vote here, why should you be allowed to spend money on elections?

“They never have to live under the consequences of bad laws that they help enact,” Thorpe told Capitol Media Services. “And so I think that’s extremely unfair.”

It makes a lot of sense, but will cost a lot of cents.

Also while some companies that back campaigns are from Arizona, many more are multi-state corporations. Thorpe’s answer: “That would be something that would need to be fought in the courts and defined in the courts.”

It has First Amendment ramifications, and the bill needs more work before we throw money at it.

