Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
Editorial: Defending the right of refusal to serve

Attorney General Mark Brnovich

Attorney General Mark Brnovich

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 9:15 p.m.

The headline in the Daily Courier on Feb. 3 probably raised a few eyebrows. Why would anyone challenge a ruling against discrimination?

According to the article, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a legal brief with the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals asking that court to reverse a Colorado court’s ruling that a company could not refuse to design a website for a same-sex wedding.

With the filing, “Brnovich makes it clear that he opposed enacting any laws that would allow the state to force a business to serve all clients, regardless of the owner’s religious beliefs,” Capitol Media Services reported. Brnovich said he and the other attorneys general filing the brief “have compelling interests in protecting their citizens’ freedoms of speech and religion as secured by the United States Constitution.”

To be clear, the issue here is not so much who is right or wrong, but rather does a business owner have the right to refuse service to someone based upon their beliefs?

We have all seen the signs that read: “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.” And we understand the occasional need to refuse service to those customers who will create problems for a business. But that right does have some obvious limitations.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, or sex. If “sex” includes a person’s sexual preference, then it would seem that the refusal to serve a same-sex couple would be illegal under the Civil Rights Act.

But that’s a big “if.” It is something that probably needs some clarification from the law.

While refusing to serve a potential customer is probably not a wise business policy, it seems to be, in the largest sense, a right of any business or person to do so. Brnovich pointed to the Arizona ruling favoring Brush & Nib Studios, stating in effect that the business owners should not have to express messages that conflict with their core beliefs.

We see the potential for someone to abuse the right to refuse service, but we also understand the limitations of governmental control when it comes to business practices. It would be wrong to demand that every business stay open on Sunday. Within the confines of the law and common sense, we must be mindful of each business’ right to enact their own practices.

Businesses are run by human beings — very imperfect human beings. It is our hope that by giving businesses the occasional right to refuse service, they actually realize doing so risks sending business away.

