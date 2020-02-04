OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

D-backs sign 4 to minor league deals, including OF Jon Jay
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a single by Paul Goldschmidt during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP, file)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a single by Paul Goldschmidt during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 4:01 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed four players to minor league contracts Monday, including outfielder Jon Jay and pitcher Edwin Jackson.

The other two were catcher John Hicks and outfielder Trayce Thompson. All four have experience in the majors and were invited to big league camp this month.

The 34-year-old Jay spent part of the 2018 season with the Diamondbacks and played last year for the Chicago White Sox. He has a .285 batting average over 10 seasons and will compete for a spot on the Arizona roster as a versatile player who can handle all three outfield spots.

Jay would get a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and up to $1.75 million in performance and roster bonuses. He could get $1.45 million for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 150, 200 and 250, $150,000 apiece for 300 and 350, $250,000 each for 400, 450, 500 and 550. He also could earn $300,000 for days on the active roster: $50,000 each for 85, 105, 125, 145, 165 and 185

If he's not added to the 40-man roster by March 19, he can ask for his release within 24 hours.

The 36-year-old Jackson has played for a record 14 major league teams, including the Diamondbacks in 2010. He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers last season.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

With new deal, Eloy Jimenez makes White Sox opening roster
Cubs sign former D-backs pitcher De La Rosa, transfer Darvish to 60-day DL
3-team trade sends Drury to Yankees, Souza to Diamondbacks
Twins add Jon Pridie to 40-man roster
Cubs, Brewers illustrate baseball’s boom-bust cycle

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries