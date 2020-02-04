Cooking: Hearty lasagna can feed a crowd
The recipe for “Lasagna With Broccoli and Three Cheeses” from “Real Simple: Dinner Tonight, Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple is sure to stick to guests’ ribs on wintry nights. With only 15 minutes of preparation time, this dish gets popped in the oven and can be enjoyed an hour later.
Lasagna With Broccoli and Three Cheeses
Serves 4
1 15-ounce container ricotta
1 pound frozen broccoli florets - thawed, patted dry, and chopped
2 1/4 cups grated mozzarella
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
Kosher salt and black pepper
16-ounce jar marinara sauce
1/2 cup heavy cream
8 no-boil lasagna noodles
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the foil
4 cups mixed greens
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Heat oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, broccoli, 2 cups of the mozzarella, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl, combine the marinara sauce and cream.
Spoon a thin layer of the sauce into the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with 2 noodles, a quarter of the remaining sauce, and a third of the broccoli mixture; repeat twice. Top with the remaining 2 noodles and sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup of mozzarella and 1/4 cup of Parmesan.
Cover the lasagna tightly with an oiled piece of foil and bake until the noodles are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes more.
Toss the greens with the oil, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the lasagna.
