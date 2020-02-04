Comments sought on update to Regional Transportation Plan

As work on the 25-year plan for regional road needs nears completion, a public meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to get feedback from the community.

A news release from the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) pointed out that the organization is completing a regional transportation plan update that identifies local transportation needs, develops a plan of implementation and sets policies to prioritize potential projects related to mobility and safety needs.

“The plan provides for continual development of a dependable and economical transportation system, and seeks to preserve a small-town feel while balancing population growth,” states the news release.

CYMPO will host the public meeting regarding the plan recommendations from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

The meeting will be an open-house setting that will allow participants to speak directly with CYMPO representatives. The public is encouraged to attend and provide comments.

The updated draft plan will be available at www.cympo.org on or before Feb. 12. Those who are unable to attend the meeting but would like to comment, can do so between Feb. 12 and March 4 by several methods, including:

• By telephone at 928-442-5730.

• Online at www.cympo.org.

• In writing on comment cards at the Prescott Valley Library Community Information Area, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, or at the Prescott Public Library Reference Section, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

• By mail to: Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization; 1971 Commerce Center Circle, Suite E; Prescott, AZ 86301

CYMPO endeavors to make all public meetings accessible to persons in need of foreign language assistance or with disabilities. Requests can be made by calling 928-442-5730 or e-mailing Allison.McCarthy@yavapai.us 72 hours prior to the meeting.

Information provided by the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization.