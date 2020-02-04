Column: Growing forward: An update from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce

We are excited to start the New Year off with a new partnership with Prescott News Network and this new column from the Prescott Valley Chamber.

We will endeavor to keep you up to date on local happenings with our community, our members and businesses and provide stories of interest on topics that impact us all.

NEW STAFF

Big news! The Chamber has a new staff member. Welcome to Alexis Burkett as she assumes the position of Administrative Office Assistant. Alexis will be responsible for our radio and television guest scheduling, assisting our Member Services department and coordinating our welcome bags that we use for visitor, tournaments and new residents. Alexis is a graduate of Bradshaw Mountain High School and has her Associates degree in Business from Yavapai College. She can be reached at alexis@pvchamber.org.

NEW BUSINESS

The Iron Cask, located in the Crossroads Center by Sprouts is now officially open. A ribbon cutting was held on January 29 along with their grand opening. This restaurant has a different and unique concept and I feel will be a great addition to our already gastro-diverse dining options. See their hours and menu by visiting www.ironcask.com.

EVENTS AND PLANNING

I always say we live in the future here at the Chamber. That is because we are planning for events three, four and even a year in the future. For instance, the holidays are barely over and we are already working on the 2020 Valley of Lights.

But for our immediate future, planning has begun on Gold Fever Day April 25, Team Up to Clean Up May 2, Prescott Valley Days May 7-10 and the new Rhythm and Blues craft beer and concert event May 16.

Yes, four weekends in a row of fun activities in our own backyard. Visit the chamber calendar at pvchamber.org for listings of not only our activities but activities and events community wide.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

We hosted our quarterly breakfast on Jan. 28. This is our annual economic development update and features those working in our community and making this happen for a quality economic environment.

Some news on what is coming included Circle K x2, a new BBQ restaurant, a new car wash, a lumber yard and the opening of phase one of the Jasper home development. Also on the horizon is a new hotel to be located on the corner of Main St. and Florentine. Oh, yes things are bustling around here!

STAR OF THE MONTH

AIA state tournaments for wrestling and basketball are scheduled to be held at the Findlay Toyota Center. These tournaments bring thousands of participants, coaches, staff, family and friends to our community. The economic impact to our hospitality businesses and our community is huge! Let’s show them our wonderful Prescott Valley hospitality.

Marnie Uhl is the CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.