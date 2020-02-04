Children can learn the basics of ballet at a 'Beginner Ballet' class, Feb. 6

Children ages 3 to 12 can come and learn the basics of ballet from expert instructor Hector Rivera at the Prescott Valley Civic Center Activity Room (3rd floor), 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

This is a fantastic starter class for youth. Students will be taught proper terminology and basic moves which will increase their self esteem and coordination.

Lessons are held on Thursdays from 4:15 to 5 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. Cost is $32 (4 classes a month).

For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net/292/Parks-Recreation.

