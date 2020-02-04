Cantlon: Young can live much cheaper than ‘normal’

The typical monthly budget that people fall into, with a big car payment, a big cable bill, extra expenses if you live in the city or within an HOA, doesn’t have to be the norm. It’s fine for people who are well-settled and with enough income to chose all those options, but young people starting out in the Prescott area might get the impression that’s the norm. It doesn’t have to be. You can live a lot cheaper, and when you’re on a tight budget, you ought to.

There’s a long list of ways you can cut big chunks out of your monthly expenses and I cover a number of them in the longer piece that’s linked with this column online at https://www.dcourier.com/news/2020/feb/04/young-can-live-much-cheaper-whats-normal-heres-lis/. Here I’ll just give a sampling.

How you buy and keep a car is a good example. If you just follow what a lot of other people do you might end up with a $250 car payment, even on a used car if it’s fairly new, expensive insurance and a lot of lost value by the time you want to switch to another one in a few years. If you play your cards smart, you can have a pleasant, reliable car for $100 a month and you’ll have cheaper insurance, and much less lost value when you go to sell.

If you live in the city and are paying city rates for water and services, and especially if you’re in an area with a Home Owners Association, you’re paying a whole lot of money you don’t need to.

You may have to rent until you have a down payment for a house, but when you are ready there are ways that might make owning a lot more profitable years later when you’re ready to upgrade to a nicer house. You might make it into middle age with a second income that will make life a lot easier then.

A lot of people think it’s just automatic and normal to have $100-$150 a month cable package or satellite TV package, or to have redundant internet service between what you pay for home internet and a big data package for you phone. On top of the phone service, many pay from $25 to $40 a month for two years or more to buy the phone. You can get a darn good phone that runs current software for a quarter of that.

But besides those seemingly standard items, almost everything wants to hook you into a subscription any more. Streaming services, audio books, stuff for your kitchen and your pets and your cosmetics. Even toothbrush refills, really. Then there are the new financial app/service offerings that often replace a bank account and make your financial life digital through your phone, except they’re often not offering you anything new, just in a slicker package, and charging you more.

And everything tries to steer you to thinking of debt as normal. You may have seen commercials implying it’s your credit score that will make the difference of whether you can have a nicer car or clothes or other nice things. Uh, no, not unless you’re planning to do all of that by debt, which would be disastrous. For young people on budgets, other than student loans, or a mortgage if you can get one, debt is not normal or good.

Check out the longer piece linked with this column online and it’s not hard for the savings in your budget to add up to $12,000 a year. That’s a huge difference for people on a budget. There’s no reason for you to fall for what is supposedly normal.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.