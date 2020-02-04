Badgers claim another Grand Canyon Region title, blank rival Bears 6-0

PRESCOTT — Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer, which had been struggling as of late, was presented with a tall task when they faced No. 1-ranked Prescott in a rivalry match on Monday.

The Bears did what they could but they ultimately fell 6-0 to the Badgers, who are an absolute juggernaut on offense, defense and everywhere else in between. While this win locked up a Grand Canyon Region title for Prescott, it certainly didn’t feel like it, probably because the Badgers have their eyes on a much bigger prize: a state title.

“As we’ve been going on and hitting all these accomplishments, we’ve been just adding new and bigger goals,” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “Yea it’s nice to win the Grand Canyon Region but we have other things to handle.”

Both teams in Monday’s clash came out on the jittery side for about 10 minutes, which is pretty normal in any cross-town rivalry game. However, the Bears took a big hit when mainstay midfielder Bria Coleman was subbed out the game and would never return after a hard collision with a Prescott player.

Coleman’s absence was immediately felt and allowed the Badgers to quickly settle themselves down. Soon after, Kari Kasun scored back-to-back goals in similar fashion, one with her right foot and the other with her left.

These two goals by Kasun settled Prescott into a rhythm and the third one soon followed when Ellie Magnett sent a through ball to Lily Jensen, whose speed was giving the Bears’ defense many problems all game long. Jensen then had a clear shot at goal that was blocked by Bears’ keeper Delaney Johnson. However, Sawyer Magnett came rushing in from the weak side and buried the rebound for a 3-0 Badgers’ lead.

“Me, Sawyer and every other midfielder on the team, we just work really good together and communicate really well. So that helps us build through the middle and then get it up to our forwards to score,” Ellie Magnett said.

Sawyer Magnett’s goal was the first of an eventual hat-trick by the end of the game. Her other two goals came from headers as she received a nice cross from Nicole Raiss on a corner kick right before halftime to make it a 4-0 game.

The second half saw more of the same as Prescott continued to dominate on all fronts while limiting Bradshaw Mountain’s chances to virtually nothing. Sawyer Magnett added her third goal in the second half while Lauryn Mayhan capped it all off when she tucked in a goal during a scramble in the box.

Despite the loss, Bradshaw Mountain head coach John Sterling lauded his team’s effort.

“We came out to play tonight and the girls didn’t roll over,” Sterling said. “We had an issue with that last year where we gave up about three minutes into the game. That didn’t happen this year so we take that as positive going out.”

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS

For the state playoffs, the top 24 seeds will qualify but the top eight seeds will receive a bye into the first round. The No. 9-24 seeds will compete in a play-in round on Feb. 13.

The Bears were ranked No. 16 heading into Monday but this loss to Prescott and a 1-5 region record may hurt their chances at a playoff berth. The Badgers will very likely be the No. 1 seed and if everything holds, they’ll host that first-round match on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

“We’re hoping for the best. We really want to win state. So we’ll just go into it with a really positive attitude and just try to win every game and play our best,” Ellie Magnett said.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While it’s true the Badgers score plenty of goals, it’s their defense that seems to be head and shoulders above all other teams. In 15 games this season, Prescott’s back line of Alexa Sell, Kaity Kasun, Melia Hoyt and Mayhan has only allowed three goals, resulting in 13 shutouts.

UP NEXT

The Badgers (14-0-1, 5-0 Grand Canyon) still have one more region game left on their schedule as Mohave will be visiting Bill Shepard Field on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Bears (6-6, 1-5 Grand Canyon) have wrapped up the regular season and will now wait to see if they qualify for playoffs. Whether they do or not, some of the players are still feeling proud they came out and competed every night.

“Even though our record may not show it, I’m proud of everyone and I’m proud of what we’ve done,” Bears midfielder Alexis Clynes said. “I think everyone is working hard and that’s all I can ask for.”

