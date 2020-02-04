OFFERS
Attend '50+ Aerobics', Friday, Feb. 7

A "50+ Aerobics" class is being held at the Boys and Girls Club, 8201 E. Loos Dr. in Prescott Valley from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. (Stock image)

A "50+ Aerobics" class is being held at the Boys and Girls Club, 8201 E. Loos Dr. in Prescott Valley from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 11:55 p.m.

Join certified fitness instructor Mia Connolly for "50+ Aerobics" class at the Boys and Girls Club, 8201 E. Loos Dr. in Prescott Valley from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

50+ Aerobics is a fun and social way for adults fifty years of age and up to break a sweat. Come and melt off those pounds by moving to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and coordination.

Bring a water bottle, comfortable clothes and gym shoes.

Classes are held at the Boys and Girls Club September through May and at Mountain Valley Splash May through August on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost is $3 per individual day or $30 for a twelve day punch pass. There is no online registration. Drop in participants are always welcome.

For more information, visit pvaz.net/292/Parks-Recreation.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

