7 in 7: Chocolate making and wine tasting, symphonic rock, Nancy Elliot

From the Highland Center’s chocolate-making and wine-tasting event, a symphonic rock show and Nancy Elliot performing in the next CoffeeHouse Concert, there is a lot to over the next seven days in the quad-city area.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Explore the strong connection between art and natural history in a talk by botanical artist Melanie Campbell-Carter titled “Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art & Natural History” as part of the 2020 Natural History Institute Speaker’s Series. Held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Campbell-Carter will also share some of the stories behind the Southwest Society of Botanical Artists’ Arizona Originals which are on exhibit in the Natural History Institute’s gallery through Friday, April 10. The Natural History Institute is located at 126 N. Marina St.

2 – Enjoy a special edition of Highlands Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with a private tour of Black Butterfly Artisan Chocolates, exploring how local chocolatier Tracy Taylor makes her famous artisan chocolate, followed by a venture into Del Rio Springs Wine Cellar for an exclusive sneak peek in to the tasting room that’s not yet open to the public to learn from vintners Rick and Maricor Skladzien about how they grow and produce their wine in Paulden. The event ends with a curated chocolate tasting and wine pairing experience.

The cost is $72 for Highlands Center for Natural History members and $80 for nonmembers. Register online at www.highlandscenter.org/highlands-center-happy-hour. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Both locations are in the Old Firehouse Plaza, located at 220 W. Goodwin St.

3 – Get a look at one of the most controversial component of Prescott’s recently revised water management policy, providing water outside city limits, in the next Citizens Water Advocacy Group meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Gary Beverly, CWAG president, will explain what the policy entails, its impact on the city’s population growth and aquifer, its connection to the fate of the Granite Dells and its possible conflict with Proposition 400.

The meeting is at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building located at 882 Sunset Ave. For more information, visit www.cwag.org.

4 – See a show that blends songs people instantly recognize, whether classical pieces or songs that have permeated popular culture, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, selections for the show includes songs from The Beatles, a symphonic treatment that melds Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ “Can’t Keep My Eyes Off of You,” rock treatments of arias from “Carmen” and “Vesti La Giubba,” a fusing of a Chopin prelude with Barry Manilow’s “Could it Be Magic,” unique treatments of the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love” and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

5 - Hear music by singer/songwriter Nancy Elliot for this month’s CoffeeHouse Concert at the Prescott Public Library, Sunday, Feb. 9. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the music begins at 2:30 p.m.

Showcasing local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music, the CoffeeHouse Concert series is hosted by singer/songwriter Jo Berger and features a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music. Elliot will perform in her self-coined “South Western Americana” as she sings and tells stories about her life and love for big skies, adventure and a little something to tame.

The event and the coffee are free. The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

6 – Take a look at the 2018 eruption of Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii with Jeff Meyer, adjunct faculty at Prescott College at a 6 p.m. Geology Talks presentation Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Prescott Public Library.

Meyer will discuss the way magma acts at the summit and rift zones, both at the surface and at depth, and how the volcanic plumbing system intricately interacts with the gravity-driven structural geology.

The event, hosted by the Central Arizona Geology Club, includes an opportunity to “show and tell” and ask questions.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 – Discover the tools and techniques proven to support children’s fine motor development in an interactive workshop titled “Growing Early Writers” at the Prescott Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 19 and 26.

Meant for children 3 to 5 years old and their caregivers, the workshop will give them a chance to sing, play and color as well as take home a book to practice the strategies shared in the session.

Registration is required and participants agree to attend all three sessions. Register online at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the youth desk or by calling 928-777-1537. The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com