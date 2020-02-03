OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  21.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Voters to decide how English should be taught in local schools

Some Arizona students have been placed in “sheltered” classes until they are fluent in English, but that may change if voters remove a 2000 law. (Courier stock photo)

Some Arizona students have been placed in “sheltered” classes until they are fluent in English, but that may change if voters remove a 2000 law. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 9:18 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 3, 2020 9:39 PM

PHOENIX — A House panel voted last week to ask voters to remove restrictions on how English can be taught to students who come to school speaking another language.

On a 10-1 vote members of the Education Committee said Jan. 27 they want to scrap a 2000 voter-approved law which dictates that these students be put into “sheltered English immersion’’ until they are fluent. That means classes separate from other students in the same grades.

The 2000 law created a restrictive environment for how Prescott Unified School District teaches English Language Learners, said Superintendent Joe Howard.

“That has become antiquated, if it was ever a decent practice. I would say, in my opinion, it wasn’t ever a great practice,” Howard said. “As educators, our best practices are always changing, we’re always looking at what works best for kids. We’re always researching those. That’s a big part of our training and professional development.”

If the voters vote to remove the 2000 law in favor of HRC 2001, that would be best for students and teaching practices, he said. It would allow the district to use the best practice techniques and move and change with the times to use what works best with students, Howard said.

Cole Young, assistant superintendent for the Humboldt Unified School District, said the district supports having the autonomy to work with students best interests and agrees with reaching them where they are.

Similarly, Cindy Daniels, assistant superintendent for the Chino Valley Unified School District said the more freedom the district has to make decisions on an individual basis, the better that is for the kids.

“We are happy any time that we are less regulated,” Daniels said. “It would be very difficult for the legislature to, for example, pass a law that is beneficial for every single kid. Being able to have fewer regulations applied to us means that we can be more responsive to the needs of individual students which is our top priority.”

Lawmakers in prior years have eased up somewhat on the requirement for students to be in these English-language classes four hours a day. But the underlying 2000 law remains, limiting the kind of models that school districts can use to achieve fluency.

HCR 2001 would replace that with a requirement for public school to use whatever methods they find to ensure that student master the English language. And that is likely to be a return to some form of bilingual education, where students are taught all subjects in both languages.

“This is a simple bill that says all the kids should have the equal chance to learn,’’ said Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction.

Fillmore acknowledged that there are other political issues that have been tied up in the debate about teaching English, not the least of which is illegal immigration which has put students without English language skills into Arizona schools. But he urged colleagues not to confuse that with the underlying purpose of what he is trying to do.

“No matter what my feelings are on immigration status or things of that nature -- and I’ve gotten some flak on that in the past -- to me, it’s immaterial,’’ Fillmore explained.

“I’m here because I want to see our kids educated,’’ he said.

Courier reporter Jason Wheeler contributed to this report.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

School District works to meet needs of English learners
School District works to meet needs of English learners
Lawmaker aims to ban schools from teaching teens about dating abuse
Humboldt district beefs up support for English learners
School district ready for surge in community's diversity

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries