Voters to decide how English should be taught in local schools

PHOENIX — A House panel voted last week to ask voters to remove restrictions on how English can be taught to students who come to school speaking another language.

On a 10-1 vote members of the Education Committee said Jan. 27 they want to scrap a 2000 voter-approved law which dictates that these students be put into “sheltered English immersion’’ until they are fluent. That means classes separate from other students in the same grades.

The 2000 law created a restrictive environment for how Prescott Unified School District teaches English Language Learners, said Superintendent Joe Howard.

“That has become antiquated, if it was ever a decent practice. I would say, in my opinion, it wasn’t ever a great practice,” Howard said. “As educators, our best practices are always changing, we’re always looking at what works best for kids. We’re always researching those. That’s a big part of our training and professional development.”

If the voters vote to remove the 2000 law in favor of HRC 2001, that would be best for students and teaching practices, he said. It would allow the district to use the best practice techniques and move and change with the times to use what works best with students, Howard said.

Cole Young, assistant superintendent for the Humboldt Unified School District, said the district supports having the autonomy to work with students best interests and agrees with reaching them where they are.

Similarly, Cindy Daniels, assistant superintendent for the Chino Valley Unified School District said the more freedom the district has to make decisions on an individual basis, the better that is for the kids.

“We are happy any time that we are less regulated,” Daniels said. “It would be very difficult for the legislature to, for example, pass a law that is beneficial for every single kid. Being able to have fewer regulations applied to us means that we can be more responsive to the needs of individual students which is our top priority.”

Lawmakers in prior years have eased up somewhat on the requirement for students to be in these English-language classes four hours a day. But the underlying 2000 law remains, limiting the kind of models that school districts can use to achieve fluency.

HCR 2001 would replace that with a requirement for public school to use whatever methods they find to ensure that student master the English language. And that is likely to be a return to some form of bilingual education, where students are taught all subjects in both languages.

“This is a simple bill that says all the kids should have the equal chance to learn,’’ said Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction.

Fillmore acknowledged that there are other political issues that have been tied up in the debate about teaching English, not the least of which is illegal immigration which has put students without English language skills into Arizona schools. But he urged colleagues not to confuse that with the underlying purpose of what he is trying to do.

“No matter what my feelings are on immigration status or things of that nature -- and I’ve gotten some flak on that in the past -- to me, it’s immaterial,’’ Fillmore explained.

“I’m here because I want to see our kids educated,’’ he said.

Courier reporter Jason Wheeler contributed to this report.