State law could require police to use calibrated meter to measure noise complaint validity

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to subject noise complaints to the same standards as speeding violations.

Only cops could issue them.

And the officers would have to have measure the sound level with a calibrated meter, much the same way that speeding violations require the use of a calibrated radar gun.

The 5-1 vote Monday by the House Committee on Regulatory Affairs spurs from complaints by Mehmood Mohiuddin, owner of the Hitching Post restaurant in Apache Junction, that he has repeatedly been cited by city officials for excessive noise. He told lawmakers that was based on complaints from neighbors who were armed only with videos.

Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said that’s totally arbitrary.

Central to the issue is a state law that makes it a public nuisance to interfere “with the comfortably enjoyment of life or property by an entire community or neighborhood or by a considerable number of persons’’ in a way that is “offensive to the senses or an obstruction to the free use of property.’’

“So that’s up to interpretation by whomever is reading this,’’ Townsend said of the current law. “And it’s quite vague.’’

She wants the law to reflect that any prosecution under state public nuisance laws based on noise complaints “must include an accurate recording and measurement of the noise made by a peace officer.’’

But her HB 2389 is even more technical than that. It spells out the scale to be used, how samples should be taken and even the technical requirements for the type of sound meter that would have to be used.

Lt. Randy Chapman with the Chino Valley Police Department said that the department doesn’t have any sort of devices that measure sound, so that would likely be some degree of investment on their part unless the state provides funding to purchase the equipment.

From his experience, noise complaints are a little tricky because the language in each municipality’s noise ordinance is slightly different and relatively subjective.

“The good thing is it would be standardized, but I don’t think the standard would work for every community, because every community is unique,” Chapman said. “What could be unreasonable for one community may be perfectly acceptable in another community.”

Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, said that effectively would require all police departments to outfit patrol cars with these meters.

Townsend conceded she has no idea how much that would cost. But she said it’s fairer than what occurs now where the “evidence’’ produced against property owners often consists only of cellphone videos from nearby residents. And that, Townsend said, hardly qualifies as “valid for sound measurement.’’

But Mohiuddin said those kinds of videos — he claims they have been altered — have been the basis for hundreds of complaints against him that he has had to defend himself against noise complaints at the city’s board of adjustment. He told lawmakers he has had to sell his home to pay his legal fees.

Townsend, in seeking to apply the requirement for police-gathered evidence statewide, said there’s no reason that these complaints are being handled without real, measurable evidence which has been gathered by a peace officer.

Nick Ponder, lobbyist for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, said the legislation puts cities in the business of having to intercede every time someone files a noise complaint.

“The last thing that our police officers want to do is respond to a noise call, frankly,’’ he said. “They have other things they could be spending their time on.’’

Townsend was unconvinced.

“I understand a police officer doesn’t want to have to go and see a call on noise,’’ she said. But Townsend said it’s important for a judge or hearing officer to have all the relevant -- and reliable -- evidence.

“If you’re going to charge somebody they’re going to have to defend themselves and spend thousands of dollars,’’ she said. “We don’t want this happening on a he said/she said basis by somebody who’s disgruntled.’’