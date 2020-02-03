Raising Prescott: Is it time for the 'dumb phone' to return?

Talk to my wife, family, or anyone who works with me, for that matter, and they’ll tell you that I’ve been contemplating a return to the “dumb phone” for quite some time.

A “dumb phone,” which basically includes any cellphone prior to the arrival of the smartphone, would provide a necessary break from the rigors of our daily lives in today’s instant world.

Flip phones still exist, and are still being made by companies, albeit at a rather slow rate. But most consumers yearn for the latest and greatest tech out there, and smartphones are usually near the top of the list.

One search on websites like verizonwireless.com or sprint.com, and someone seeking a new phone will quickly realize how much those smartphones actually cost.

The Apple iPhone X retails at $1,049, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is $1,099. How about the Samsung Galaxy S10+? Try $999. The Google Pixel 3 XL will run you about $1,029. And if you want “5G,” add a few hundred bucks.

Every single one of those prices is more than I paid for my first car as a senior in high school, and I graduated in 2001!

To top it off, the Motorola RAZR is returning. The hip flip phone from the early 2000s is making a comeback as a smartphone, and how much does it cost you ask? You guessed it! The iconic phone is scheduled to debut this month at a whopping retail price of $1,499!

So why am I stressing about this? It’s simple. I need less distraction.

Having a smartphone allows me instant access to email or social media like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It allows me to watch videos on YouTube, browse the internet, listen to music and of course, find my way around town using GPS maps.

I feel consumed by a never-ending need to check my phone, to text my friends or co-workers back, to see what the latest sports talk is on Twitter or to view family photos on Facebook.

All of that can distract an entire weekend away. And it has, believe me.

Recent studies have shown smartphone owners check their phones roughly 150 times per day, and average about five hours per day browsing the screen.

What?!

And since it generally takes any one person up to 25 minutes to return to their original task after being distracted, imagine the possibilities without a smartphone.

Still, you’d have to come up with various ways to accomplish certain tasks. Setting aside time to check email is important in my line of work, and going back to the old way of writing down directions or print-out maps to work my way around Phoenix would be an alternative.

I already have access to a laptop, and social media could be checked at work since that’s what I have it for anyway.

Maybe I’ll take the plunge, because more quality time with the wife and kids, or other family members and friends would add much-needed relief in an already crazy world.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.