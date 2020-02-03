OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  21.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Unified School District to discuss adding new courses

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight to discuss the AZMerit standardized test. (Courier, file)

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight to discuss the AZMerit standardized test. (Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 9:15 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 3, 2020 9:40 PM

Mile High Middle School Principal Andy Binder will offer a presentation to the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board at its 5 p.m. board meeting Feb. 4 on how it intends to address challenges with the eighth-grade math program so students show better progress on the AZMerit standardized test.

The meeting, to be held in the Washington School district office conference room, is open to the public.

In addition to Mile High’s data presentation on its various programs, the board will also be provided information from the Prescott Education Advocacy Council and the Prescott Unified Education Foundation.

In addition, here are a list of items the board will discuss at the meeting:

• The board will be voting on adding four courses at Prescott High next year: ancient civilizations, sports medicine 1 and 11 and animation principles and stop motion animation.

• The board will vote on suspending its no-alcohol rules for the Mile High Middle School football field and Hendrix Auditorium as a collaborative effort with the city for some scheduled public events with donations to benefit the district and community agencies: the April 4 Del McCoury Band in the Hendrix Auditorium to benefit the PUSD Education Foundation; the June 6 Party in the Pines to benefit the PUSD Education Foundation; the June 20 Mile High in the Sky to benefit the Caborca Sister Cities and the Sept. 19 Oktoberfest to benefit the Zeitz Sister City and Foreign Exchange Program.

• Superintendent Joe Howard will be proposing the board consider rewarding teachers who earn national certification with an enhanced stipend of $3,000. The current stipend is $1,000. At this time, the district has one teacher, Abia Judd Elementary kindergarten teacher Rachel Chunglo, who qualifies for this stipend increase. At least a handful of other district teachers are now pursuing the certification.

• The board, too, will be asked to schedule a board retreat on Feb. 21 beginning at 8 a.m.

— The Daily Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PUSD celebrates first round of foundation grants
Offering AzMERIT option could cost state $340M
In face of federal threat, Arizona education officials mull plan to change testing
Prescott 8th-graders’ math scores are down; district doubles efforts
A new test: What parents should know about AzMERIT

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries