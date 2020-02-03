Prescott Unified School District to discuss adding new courses

Mile High Middle School Principal Andy Binder will offer a presentation to the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board at its 5 p.m. board meeting Feb. 4 on how it intends to address challenges with the eighth-grade math program so students show better progress on the AZMerit standardized test.

The meeting, to be held in the Washington School district office conference room, is open to the public.

In addition to Mile High’s data presentation on its various programs, the board will also be provided information from the Prescott Education Advocacy Council and the Prescott Unified Education Foundation.

In addition, here are a list of items the board will discuss at the meeting:

• The board will be voting on adding four courses at Prescott High next year: ancient civilizations, sports medicine 1 and 11 and animation principles and stop motion animation.

• The board will vote on suspending its no-alcohol rules for the Mile High Middle School football field and Hendrix Auditorium as a collaborative effort with the city for some scheduled public events with donations to benefit the district and community agencies: the April 4 Del McCoury Band in the Hendrix Auditorium to benefit the PUSD Education Foundation; the June 6 Party in the Pines to benefit the PUSD Education Foundation; the June 20 Mile High in the Sky to benefit the Caborca Sister Cities and the Sept. 19 Oktoberfest to benefit the Zeitz Sister City and Foreign Exchange Program.

• Superintendent Joe Howard will be proposing the board consider rewarding teachers who earn national certification with an enhanced stipend of $3,000. The current stipend is $1,000. At this time, the district has one teacher, Abia Judd Elementary kindergarten teacher Rachel Chunglo, who qualifies for this stipend increase. At least a handful of other district teachers are now pursuing the certification.

• The board, too, will be asked to schedule a board retreat on Feb. 21 beginning at 8 a.m.

