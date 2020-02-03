OFFERS
Prescott Police's Citizens on Patrol unit celebrates 25 years of service

Prescott Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol (COP) volunteers pose outside of the department. (PPD/Courtesy)

Prescott Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol (COP) volunteers pose outside of the department. (PPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 7:36 p.m.

The Prescott Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol volunteer unit is celebrating 25 years of service to the Prescott community. The unit began in 1995 with just a few members. It now consists of 14 dedicated volunteers, according to a Prescott Police Department (PPD) news release.

Collectively, the volunteers provide thousands of hours of service each year by assisting the department in numerous ways. Each is issued a uniform and may carry pepper spray once they pass a safety course. They cannot, however, carry firearms. Day or night, rain or shine, locals will often see them patrolling the City of Prescott in marked Citizen on Patrol (COP) vehicles where they provide additional eyes and ears on the street to report unusual or suspicious activity to patrol officers and detectives. Their presence alone is believed to deter crime.

While they’re allowed to give out warnings for certain minor violations, they may not pull vehicles over or issue citations.

The only exception to that rule is Kathleen Ostrander, said Sgt. Barto, who oversees the COP program. Ostrander, who volunteers about 40 hours a week with the unit, was recently trained to be a civilian traffic investigator and may issue some crash-related citations.

Her interest in joining occurred six years ago after retiring as a real estate appraiser.

“Being a young retiree, I thought this was something pretty active and fun to do, and I was right,” she said.

The volunteers are also regularly called upon to support many city-sponsored outdoor events throughout the year by assisting with road closures, traffic control and pedestrian control.

“The Citizen’s on Patrol program is invaluable to the success of all major events that take place in our city,” Barto said. “Without their participation the police department would not be able to accommodate all of the events and venues that our citizens enjoy throughout the year.”

Other duties assigned to COP members include investigating abandoned vehicles, assisting disabled vehicles in the roadway, providing traffic-control assistance at vehicle collisions and reporting graffiti. Since all of these actions would normally be performed by active-duty officers, the assistance allows officers more time to concentrate on other matters.

“They save the city thousands of dollars,” Barto said.

One of the more popular programs the group coordinates is called “Vacation Watch,” which allows Prescott residents to travel without worrying about their home or possessions. If notified of the travel, COP members will conduct routine checks of the home for free to ensure security and keep a watchful eye out for trouble, such as hoses being left on, windows being open or newspapers piling up.

As is always the case, PPD is actively looking for more COP volunteers. To qualify, someone must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and be willing to commit at least four hours a week to the effort. Those interested may contact Barto at 928-777-1943.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

