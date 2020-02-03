Prescott Household Hazardous Waste Collection coming in March
The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will offer residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste with home collections during the first three weeks of March. This program is for residential utility customers only.
Materials accepted include insecticides, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline, car batteries, drain and oven cleaners, bleaches, CFL and fluorescent light bulbs (unbroken), oil and latex paint (20-gallon limit), stain thinners, sealers, adhesives, old mercury thermometers and non-alkaline batteries. Empty containers and cans of dried paint should be placed in your regular trash.
Residents can sign up online at www.prescottrecycles.com for the service between Monday, Feb. 10 and Friday Feb 28. Collection will begin Monday March 2.
For more information, please contact the City of Prescott Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
