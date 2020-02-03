OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  21.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Household Hazardous Waste Collection coming in March

Prescott residents will once again be able to get rid of their hard-to-dispose-of products through the city’s at-home collection program. The city will provide a spring 2020 Household Hazardous Waste curbside collection and disposal event. (AP, file)

Prescott residents will once again be able to get rid of their hard-to-dispose-of products through the city’s at-home collection program. The city will provide a spring 2020 Household Hazardous Waste curbside collection and disposal event. (AP, file)

Originally Published: February 3, 2020 7:43 p.m.

The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will offer residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste with home collections during the first three weeks of March. This program is for residential utility customers only.

Materials accepted include insecticides, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline, car batteries, drain and oven cleaners, bleaches, CFL and fluorescent light bulbs (unbroken), oil and latex paint (20-gallon limit), stain thinners, sealers, adhesives, old mercury thermometers and non-alkaline batteries. Empty containers and cans of dried paint should be placed in your regular trash.

Residents can sign up online at www.prescottrecycles.com for the service between Monday, Feb. 10 and Friday Feb 28. Collection will begin Monday March 2.

For more information, please contact the City of Prescott Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Online registration underway for Prescott’s household hazardous waste collection
At-home collection of household hazardous waste underway in Prescott
Prescott extends registration for household hazardous waste collection
Free disposal of harmful wastes March 20
Next household hazardous waste disposal day is March 20

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries