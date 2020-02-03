Obituary notice: Maryann Barbara Cates
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 7:44 p.m.
Maryann Barbara Cates, age 78, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on January 27, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on February 7, 1941. Services will be held on February 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, located at 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
