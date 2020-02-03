OFFERS
Notorious Utah brothel owner’s interview eludes historians

This 1948 police booking photo courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows Rossette Davie, also known as Rose Davie. Weber State University scholars are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with the notorious madam. She ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband, Bill Davie, in the 1940s and 1950s. The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. Weber State University historians are asking for help from anyone who might be able to read the dictation. (Weber State University, Special Collections, via AP)

This 1948 police booking photo courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows Rossette Davie, also known as Rose Davie. Weber State University scholars are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with the notorious madam. She ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband, Bill Davie, in the 1940s and 1950s. The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. Weber State University historians are asking for help from anyone who might be able to read the dictation. (Weber State University, Special Collections, via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 11:55 p.m.

OGDEN, Utah — Scholars at a Utah university are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious brothel owner that is written in a shorthand style that few people can read today.

The interview was with madam Rossette Duccinni Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel in Ogden with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s. Today, the location is home to the nightclub Alleged, the Standard-Examiner reported.

The interview with former Standard-Examiner reporter Bert Strand was hidden inside a box of 1970s photos from the newspaper, said Sarah Langsdon, head of the Weber State University’s special collections.

The pages could be a treasure trove of material for historians in Ogden, a city of about 88,000 located 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

But there’s a problem: The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. “It’s definitely a lost art,” Langsdon said.

Davie was considered Ogden’s most notorious madame — with the possible exception of Belle London, who was active from 1890 to 1914, Langsdon said.

“Anyone we’ve ever interviewed who was alive remembers her,” Langsdon said of Davie. “She’s definitely a well-known figure in the history of Ogden.”

It’s widely believed that city police and county sheriffs turned a blind eye to the brothel run by Davie and her husband, Bill Davie. Historian Val Holley has said they were likely police informants. Another theory holds that they paid a sheriff to look the other way, Langsdon said.

Rose Davie, as she was known, pulled down $30,000 a month in her prime and withstood several prostitution charges before she was ultimately done in by a federal tax evasion charge, Langsdon said.

Now, Weber State is hoping to find someone who can make sense of the lost interview notes. Anyone who is interested in helping can call 801-626-6540.

“It’s probably been decades since anyone has used (shorthand),” Langsdon said. “But if we could find someone who can decipher these notes, it could be pretty fascinating.”

photo

This 1951 page of shorthand notes courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows an interview with Rose Davie. Weber State University scholars are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious madam. The Standard-Examiner reports the notes are from an interview with madam Rossette Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s. The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. Weber State historians are asking for help from anyone who might be able to read the dictation. (Weber State University, Special Collections, via AP)

photo

This 1951 page of shorthand notes courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows an interview with Rose Davie. Weber State University scholars are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious madam. The Standard-Examiner reports the notes are from an interview with madam Rossette Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s. The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. Weber State historians are asking for help from anyone who might be able to read the dictation. (Weber State University, Special Collections, via AP)

