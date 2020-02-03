Movies at the Elks: 'Stand by Me' Feb. 5
Come see “Stand by Me” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see the body. On the way, Gordie Lachance, Vern Tessio, Chris Chambers and Teddy Duchamp encounter a mean junk man and a marsh full of leeches, as they also learn more about one another and their very different home lives. Just a lark at first, the boys' adventure evolves into a defining event in their lives.
Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.
Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
