OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  21.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

LeVert starts, ties career best with 29 as Nets beat Suns
NBA

Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, left, reacts after he was knocked down by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in New York. Suns forward Cheick Diallo (14) is at right. (Kathy Willens/Ap)

Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, left, reacts after he was knocked down by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in New York. Suns forward Cheick Diallo (14) is at right. (Kathy Willens/Ap)

BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 8:14 p.m.

NEW YORK — Caris LeVert tied his career high with 29 points in his first start in nearly three months, helping the Brooklyn Nets overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving to beat the Phoenix Suns 119-97 on Monday night.

LeVert snapped out of a slump on offense and played a key role in a strong defensive effort that limited Suns star Devin Booker to 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Joe Harris added 16 points and Taurean Prince had 11 of his 15 in the decisive third quarter for the Nets, who will be without Irving at least for this week after he sprained his right knee Saturday at Washington.

So Spencer Dinwiddie went back into the starting lineup at point guard and LeVert made his first start since Nov. 10. After that, he had right thumb surgery and missed the next 24 games.

A starter in the first nine games of the season, LeVert had struggled in his bench role lately, shooting just 3 for 14 for a total of nine points over the previous two games.

He broke out with some nice drives to the basket along with two 3-pointers and 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line. He even added seven assists.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who were even with the Nets for most of the first half but then ran out of gas after halftime in the second of their back-to-back games and lost their third straight.

Neither team led by more than six in a first half that featured 12 ties and nine lead changes and ended with Brooklyn ahead 55-52. LeVert and Prince each scored 11 points in the third, combining for one more than Phoenix had as a team.

With the Nets leading by five, Prince had two 3-pointers and LeVert a three-point play in a 13-0 burst that made it 78-60 midway through the third. Brooklyn went on to lead by as much as 26.

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns got Ricky Rubio back in the lineup after he missed their loss in Milwaukee on Sunday with right ankle soreness, but they're still weakened by injuries up front to Dario Saric and Aron Baynes. ... Booker had scored 29 or more points in 11 straight road games.

Nets: Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak against Western Conference teams. The Nets' last victory over one had been at New Orleans on Dec. 17. ... Dinwiddie had 14 points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Golden State on Wednesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dinwiddie has 32, Nets beat Celtics as Irving sits again
Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns blow out Nets
LeVert scores 26 to lift Nets past struggling Suns 104-82
NBA: Booker scores 32, Suns rally late
Nets beat Suns for 1st two-game win streak of season

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries