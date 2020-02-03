OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  17.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Jamie Foxx tricks pre-Super Bowl gala crowd with ‘Beyoncé’

Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium &amp; Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium &amp; Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 11:55 p.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Jamie Foxx tricked an A-list crowd at a pre-Super Bowl show Saturday, telling them Beyoncé was about to perform.

“I’m going to go ahead and let it out of the bag right now: Beyoncé. Beyoncé,” he screamed as the guests at The Giving Fund’s Big Game Big Give event cheered. “Beyoncé from Fort Lauderdale. It’s not the one you were thinking, but still.”

Queen Bey was not at the gala, which was held at a $65 million waterfront home on Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island, but in attendance were several other celebrities, including Cuba Gooding Jr., Keegan-Michael Key, model Karolina Kurkova and “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and famed filmmaker Michael Bay, who played host.

2001 Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis honored fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown with a philanthropic award.

Foxx was playful all night, salsa dancing with the crowd, practicing his Spanish and telling everyone to get close because he smelled especially good that evening. But when the DJ played a club version of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” he soured.

“We want the original Whitney,” he said, before getting the audience to chant her name. The DJ quickly obliged and cued up her original hit.

Cranston and Paul made a toast to the New Year, with Cranston saying, “We have a lot of unfortunate things that have happened,” clearly referencing the late Kobe Bryant and encouraging everyone “to try to remember people who are with us now today.”

The event raised money for several charities, auctioning off sports memorabilia, last-minute Super Bowl tickets and a retreat on a private island in Belize.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NFL Hall-of-Famer to host gala
Analysis: The best NFL draft picks 1-32 and by round
Catching up with an NFL Hall of Famer
Mahomes' feet, arm, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans
Orange Bowl Stadium sentenced to death

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries