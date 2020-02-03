OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  21.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Improvements underway at Lynx Lake Recreation Area

Fall colors at Lynx Lake. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Photo by Cindy Barks.

Fall colors at Lynx Lake. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: February 3, 2020 7:41 p.m.

Prescott National Forest began a pavement preservation project at Lynx Lake Recreation Area on Feb. 3, 2020. Affected sites will be Northshore and Southshore Day Use sites; Lynx and Hilltop campground which are closed for the season; and Eagle Ridge Group Campgrounds.

The first phase of the work involves crack sealing and asphalt patching at Hilltop Campground, Lynx Campground and Southshore Day Use.

During this phase, the Southshore road will remain open to traffic.

A section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground will be closed to the public. The second phase of the project will require closure of Northshore Day Use and is expected to start Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

This phase will involve reconstruction of the asphalt parking lot and road for Northshore Day Use. The third and final phase of the work will require closure of Southshore Day Use and is expected to start on Monday, March 17, 2020. During this phase, fog sealing and restriping will occur.

The Southshore Loop Road will remain open for one entrance at a time. A section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground will be closed to the public.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lynx Lake Rec Area to receive upgrades for campgrounds
Improvements and half-day closure at Lynx Lake on Thursday
Area on south side of Lynx Lake closes Tuesday and Wednesday
New reduced closure order in effect for Goodwin Fire
Mechanical thinning operations continue along Walker Road

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries