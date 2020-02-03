Improvements underway at Lynx Lake Recreation Area
Prescott National Forest began a pavement preservation project at Lynx Lake Recreation Area on Feb. 3, 2020. Affected sites will be Northshore and Southshore Day Use sites; Lynx and Hilltop campground which are closed for the season; and Eagle Ridge Group Campgrounds.
The first phase of the work involves crack sealing and asphalt patching at Hilltop Campground, Lynx Campground and Southshore Day Use.
During this phase, the Southshore road will remain open to traffic.
A section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground will be closed to the public. The second phase of the project will require closure of Northshore Day Use and is expected to start Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
This phase will involve reconstruction of the asphalt parking lot and road for Northshore Day Use. The third and final phase of the work will require closure of Southshore Day Use and is expected to start on Monday, March 17, 2020. During this phase, fog sealing and restriping will occur.
The Southshore Loop Road will remain open for one entrance at a time. A section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground will be closed to the public.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
