Camp Verde man found guilty of second degree murder

Jesse Etienne

Jesse Etienne

Originally Published: February 3, 2020 11:59 a.m.

photo

The crashed vehicle driven by Camp Verde man Jesse Etienne on July 10, 2018. (Bill Helm/Verde Independent)

A Yavapai County jury found 21-year-old Jesse Etienne of Camp Verde guilty of second degree murder on Friday, Jan. 31.

The killing occurred at about 8:30 p.m. July 10, 2018 on State Route 260 in Cottonwood.

At that time, a Cottonwood police officer spotted a vehicle traveling at 107 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Etienne, entered a 45-mph zone traveling at over 100 mph and ran a red light at the intersection of Western Drive. As he did, he struck a pedestrian, 31-year-old Jesus Zazueta, who was in a crosswalk. Zazueta died from his injuries.

After the impact, Etienne lost control of his vehicle, rolled several times and came to rest about a quarter mile from the intersection.

On the first day of trial, prior to jury selection, Etienne pled “No Contest” to the Court to the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both class six felonies.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk emphasized her gratitude to the jury and the Cottonwood Police Department for their work.

“I’d especially like to thank Trooper Humphrey from the Regional Advanced Collision Team of Arizona Department of Public Safety for his testimony, and his expert training, experience and knowledge that was so crucial to helping the jury understand the case,” Polk said.

Etienne is facing a minimum sentence of 16 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections because he was on felony probation at the time he committed this offense. The maximum sentence possible is 25 years.

Sentencing is set for March 17 at 11 a.m. before Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff in Camp Verde.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

