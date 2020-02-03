Camp Verde man found guilty of second degree murder
A Yavapai County jury found 21-year-old Jesse Etienne of Camp Verde guilty of second degree murder on Friday, Jan. 31.
The killing occurred at about 8:30 p.m. July 10, 2018 on State Route 260 in Cottonwood.
At that time, a Cottonwood police officer spotted a vehicle traveling at 107 mph in a 55-mph zone.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Etienne, entered a 45-mph zone traveling at over 100 mph and ran a red light at the intersection of Western Drive. As he did, he struck a pedestrian, 31-year-old Jesus Zazueta, who was in a crosswalk. Zazueta died from his injuries.
After the impact, Etienne lost control of his vehicle, rolled several times and came to rest about a quarter mile from the intersection.
On the first day of trial, prior to jury selection, Etienne pled “No Contest” to the Court to the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both class six felonies.
Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk emphasized her gratitude to the jury and the Cottonwood Police Department for their work.
“I’d especially like to thank Trooper Humphrey from the Regional Advanced Collision Team of Arizona Department of Public Safety for his testimony, and his expert training, experience and knowledge that was so crucial to helping the jury understand the case,” Polk said.
Etienne is facing a minimum sentence of 16 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections because he was on felony probation at the time he committed this offense. The maximum sentence possible is 25 years.
Sentencing is set for March 17 at 11 a.m. before Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff in Camp Verde.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: