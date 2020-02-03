Black Canyon City cleanup coming in February/March
Yavapai County’s Public Works Department will be conducting a community cleanup in Black Canyon City in late February and early March.
The cleanup will be at the Black Canyon City Transfer Station, 21000 E. Landfill Road.
The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge on Feb. 26, 28 and 29, and March 4, 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A news release from Yavapai County lists accepted items as: Household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings.
Items that will not be accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.
“Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home,” states the news release. “Cut away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming.”
All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.
This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.
Additional information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Public Works Department.
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: