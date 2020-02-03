Black Canyon City cleanup coming in February/March

Yavapai County’s Public Works Department will be conducting a community cleanup in Black Canyon City in late February and early March.

The cleanup will be at the Black Canyon City Transfer Station, 21000 E. Landfill Road.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge on Feb. 26, 28 and 29, and March 4, 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A news release from Yavapai County lists accepted items as: Household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

“Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home,” states the news release. “Cut away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming.”

All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

Additional information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Public Works Department.