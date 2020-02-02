OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Telescope reveals details of sun’s turbulent surface

This undated photo provided by the National Science Foundation in January 2020 shows on of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope's first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail. Prof. Jeffrey Kuhn of the University of Hawaii, Manoa says this image is about 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) on a side, and that the "bubbles" on the surface are about the size of Texas. (NSO/NSF/AURA via AP)

This undated photo provided by the National Science Foundation in January 2020 shows on of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope's first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail. Prof. Jeffrey Kuhn of the University of Hawaii, Manoa says this image is about 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) on a side, and that the "bubbles" on the surface are about the size of Texas. (NSO/NSF/AURA via AP)

MALCOLM RITTER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 2, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

This June 24, 2016 file photo shows workers on the exterior of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope at the summit of Haleakala in Maui, Hawaii. Scientists at the National Science Foundation have released the telescope's first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail. (Matthew Thayer/The News via AP, File)

NEW YORK — A telescope in Hawaii has produced its first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail.

They show the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun’s interior. The telescope can reveal features as small as 18 miles (30 km) across, according to the National Science Foundation, which released the images Wednesday.

Further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids, the foundation said. The telescope is on the island of Maui.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Astronomers reveal first image of a black hole
Interstellar visitor shaped like giant fire extinguisher
NASA’s asteroid chaser swings by Earth on way to space rock
Expanding our horizons New telescope outside Flagstaff will keep researchers on the cutting edge
University of Arizona researchers revel as photo of black hole unveiled

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries