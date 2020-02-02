Obituary notice: Dennis Joseph Riesberg

Dennis Joseph Riesberg was born on March 16, 1928 in Carol Iowa and passed away on January 24, 2020 Sahuarita, Arizona. A memorial service will be held for Dennis at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.