Letter: Process of annexation
Editor: Carla Lois’ recent letter [actually dated Jan. 13] talked about saving the Dells and the annexation of land owned by Arizona Eco Development (AED) into the City of Prescott. Her letter missed a number of key points.
The normal process of annexation is first reviewed by P&Z, then by Council. A different process is currently being followed for AED’s annexation. Council has chosen to discuss annexation directly with AED. Council is concerned that annexation considers Prescottt citizens’ wishes for open space and other issues, including water.
Hence its invitation to the Save the Dells organization (STD) to participate.
If Council can reach a compromise agreement with AED based on the original annexation request, I expect the normal process with P&Z, then final review by Council will occur. STD has no veto power in the current discussions but represents the views of a multitude of citizens, which Council considers to be important.
What happens next is yet to be determined. Whether the City and AED reach agreement or not, and what might be agreed in terms of Open Space, will determine future actions by AED and STD.
Nigel Reynolds
Prescott
