Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase

KINGMAN — Jeremiah Grant Peacey, the 41-year-old Kingman man found guilty of theft of a cash-filled suitcase in June 2018, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, Jan. 30 by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.

A woman staying in Valle Vista reported leaving the cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained slightly less than $170,000, at Walmart in Kingman on June 5, 2018.

The prosecution has previously said she took the suitcase into the store and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing that she’d forgotten it until she returned home.

Kingman Police Department detectives located Peacey after identifying him as the male subject seen in surveillance photos from Walmart.

Peacey was found guilty of theft in December 2019. However, the jury did not find that the property had a value of $170,000 as the victim claimed. The jury found the property had a value of at least $25,000 but less than $100,000.

Prosecutor Bob Moon read a statement from the victim during Thursday’s judgment and sentencing hearing. The victim spoke to how her financial security is gone. She wrote that she had to make extreme changes in her daily and monthly routines; is experiencing anxiety and depression; and can’t sleep well at night. She said the theft had also made planned surgeries unfeasible, as she can’t financially provide for herself during recovery.

“But most importantly, my whole life savings had been stolen and changed my past, present and entire future,” the statement read.

In arguing aggravating circumstances, Moon spoke to the value of the property taken, the harm done to the victim and that pecuniary gain was a motive in the crime.

Peacey’s attorney, Matthew Argyle, had previously told the judge what he believed should be considered as mitigating factors in the sentencing. He pointed to a lack of criminal history, and mental health issues such as PTSD, bipolar disorder and depression. He also asked the judge to consider the nature of the offense, saying his client did not go to the store with intent to commit theft.

Peacey also addressed the courtroom. He said he did not know what was in the suitcase when it was taken, and was scared for his life upon realizing it was filled with money.

Peacey said the death of his mother a few years ago had resulted in him “maybe going off the wrong track,” speaking to being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He said that day in June 2018 was the worst day of his life.

“I’m mad at myself, your honor,” Peacey told the judge. “It’s not something I would normally do, I’m not that kind of guy. I was raised way better than that. It was just a bad time I guess.”

Judge Derek Carlisle found that mitigating factors outweighed aggravating factors, and sentenced Peacey to four years in prison. He will receive credit for 501 days already spent in custody.

But the judge still had to rule on the matter of restitution. Although the jury found Peacey guilty of theft of property with a value of at least $25,000 but less than $100,000, he said the jury’s determination did not necessarily cap the restitution.

“I think I can look at my own evaluation of the evidence that’s been presented in this case, and make a determination of the amount of restitution,” Carlisle explained.

The judge ruled that Peacey will need to pay $168,375 in restitution.

However, based on money already recovered, Peacey will receive credit for about $88,340. He still owes slightly more than $80,000.

