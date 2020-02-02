International shooting event comes to Chino Valley

Over the last few days, Compass Training Center AZ in Chino Valley hosted the In Range Desert Brutality 2020 international shooting competition From Wednesday, Jan. 29, through Sunday, Feb. 2.

It was the third year for the competition, said Compass Training Center AZ CEO John Stankewicz. It used to be in St. George, Utah but lost the use of the range there, Stankewicz said.

“Some of the contacts I have in the industry contacted me, they had found out that we had just opened a range … last year and they came out and took a look at our facility and talked about what we have now, what we have going on in the future and they chose us,” he said.

“They wanted to use us to have to have this competition, and they’re already talking about next year.”

Competitors came from all over the world, including from Germany and Finland, Stankewicz said. One shooter, Derek Brown from Oklahoma, said he’s been shooting since he was 8 or 9 years old and has been watching In Range for a few years. Other than this one, he doesn’t go to competitions, and the only other shooting he does is at his local range or on the land he owns, Brown said.

The best part about being able to participate in Desert Brutality 2020 is that he gets to make a vacation out of it, he said. When it was in St. George last year, he was able to get out to Las Vegas for one day, and this year went to see the Grand Canyon, Brown said.

David Morris, a competitor from the Phoenix area, said he’s been shooting for most of his life and has been doing competitions for three or four years. He enjoys the challenge, particularly the kind of challenge that Desert Brutality offers, Morris said.

“You do a lot of shooting on a square range where you’re just standing and shooting,” he said. “If you go hunting or if you do any other kind of practical shooting, you find it’s a whole different thing and so this, you’re tired, you’re shaking, you’re in unideal positions and you still have to shoot. So it’s a big challenge and it gets you there.”

Along with that challenge, Morris said the competition also has a fair amount of camaraderie with all the other competitors going through the same thing.

When you host a competition like Desert Brutality, you never know what to expect, Stankewicz said. The competitors and organizers have not only complimented the facility, calling it the greatest range they’ve been on, but the Town of Chino Valley as well.

“We had coupons for some of our local restaurants and gun shops. They didn’t know what to think about that, like ‘we’ve never had a town of a range that we’re in treat us so nicely.’ They were really blown away by that,” he said.

“It’s a good shot in the arm for not just us as a range but for the Town of Chino Valley.”

Hosting Desert Brutality 2020 is the biggest thing the range has done since Compass Training Center AZ opened last August, Stankewicz said. Based on the reaction, they want to bring more of these competitions in, he said.