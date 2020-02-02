OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fish-consumption advisory: Horsethief Basin Lake fish found to have higher mercury levels

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, in association with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is issuing a fish-consumption advisory for largemouth bass caught from Horsethief Basin Lake in Yavapai County and south of the community of Crown King. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: February 2, 2020 9 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, February 2, 2020 10 PM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), in association with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD), is issuing a fish-consumption advisory for largemouth bass caught from Horsethief Basin Lake in Yavapai County and south of the community of Crown King. This advisory is based on recent analysis of fish-tissue data that indicate elevated levels of mercury.

ADEQ recommends that adults limit consumption of largemouth bass from Horsethief Basin Lake to 2.5 ounces (uncooked weight) per week and children 12 years of age and younger limit consumption to 2 ounces (uncooked weight) per month.

Generally, contaminant levels found in water are significantly lower than those found in fish tissue. Therefore, fishing, bird watching and other recreational activities at the lake are not affected by this advisory and are encouraged for enjoying the great outdoors.

Fish are an excellent source of protein and can be an important part of a healthy, diverse diet as they are low in saturated fat. The American Heart Association recommends people eat at least two fish or seafood meals every week. The public health recommendations in this advisory are based on frequent and long-term consumption of fish, not infrequent or occasional fish meals. AGFD and ADEQ maintain a Green Light Fisheries program listing fish species from specific waters that may be consumed without limits.

Mercury in the environment can come from various sources and cause numerous health problems such as damage to the central nervous system, depending on the exposure; infants and pregnant or nursing mothers are considered most at risk to possible health effects; fish can accumulate elevated levels of mercury when larger fish consume smaller fish and insects.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

