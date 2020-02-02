Aircraft crash expert at Embry-Riddle discusses crashes, Kobe Bryant tragedy

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Professor Bill Waldock in Prescott embraces what he describes as the “Sherlock Holmes approach” when teaching students how to investigate an aircraft crash.



Like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mastermind fictional detective, Waldock and his students are all about thinking through what they can deduce from what they can see and touch, or hear on flight recorders.

They do this with actual wreckage of various flights donated to the university’s Robertson Accident Investigation Laboratory that includes an 8.5 outdoor “crash lab” that includes the wreckage of nine actual downed planes. The “lab” also includes military equipment and discarded plane bodies that students can use as part of simulating scenarios or honing investigative techniques.

All of the crash wreckages are arranged to resemble how these planes were found based on actual investigation site photographs and diagrams. In one of Waldock’s graduate classes, students were assigned to reassemble a large crash debris field down to exact placement of engine wires and wing location.

The pattern and scatter of flight wreckage in all cases are examined, and the student investigators review other flight documentation such as pilot expertise and weather conditions for a particular flight. If a plane has a flight recorder, otherwise known as a “black box,” that is actually bright orange or yellow so as to be visible on recovery, investigators can hear not only pilot conversation but background sounds that can indicate mechanical difficulties.

Even window glass and erupted gas tanks are precisely oriented so as to offer the most authentic learning environment as students pursue degrees in aeronautical science, engineering and aviation safety.

On one crash site, a lab visitor can see where a tree split open part of the right cabin.

So back to Waldock’s “Sherlock Holmes approach.”

“Assume nothing,” declared Wes Blum, one of Waldock’s graduate students who is majoring in aviation safety and is both a pilot and flight instructor.

Unlike social media’s “armchair” investigators, Waldock, Blum and graduating senior Scott Aksamit said they approach every one of their laboratory crash investigations as a blank canvas. Rather than rely on “preconceived notions,” Blum said they are taught to meticulously sift through the knowns, the actual debris and wreckage pieces, so as to pinpoint exactly what went awry.

“We don’t speculate,” Waldock said. “If you jump to conclusions, you’re almost always going to reach the wrong conclusion.”

KOBE BRYANT CRASH

In the wake of the fiery, Los Angeles-area hillside crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that killed national basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, including the pilot with over 8,000 hours of flight time, Waldock and his students said there was a flurry of unsubstantiated speculation about the air disaster.

The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation, with officials assuring it will review pilot expertise, the helicopter mechanics and the weather.

The prevailing judgment is that the experienced pilot heralded by many as competent with planes and celebrities somehow lost control in the dense fog and cloud cover. Blum said he was instrument-qualified, but apparently did not request to use instruments that can assist pilots when visibility is limited. The whys of that decision are sure to be explored, as well as whether the helicopter experienced any type of mechanical difficulty, he said. That particular helicopter did not have a voice recorder so some of what occurred may never be known, Blum said.

Waldock and his students don’t necessarily disagree with some of the preliminary findings, but they said they are all about facts, not supposition.

“First off, it’s an absolute tragedy, with tremendous human casualties, and celebrities in this case,” advised Waldock who in his career has taught some 10,000 students aviation safety-related courses.

With the intense scrutiny for these investigators, Waldock said they need to be especially careful to monitor their own stress levels as they sift through the evidence. Waldock was clear all crash investigations need to be done where they occur with as little disturbance of the wreckage as possible because the smallest things can lead to answers.

“They need to look at everything,” Waldock said, noting there is no evidence so far that the pilot had any idea that he was approaching the hillside where the helicopter crashed. “Then they have to narrow it down to why it crashed. That’s the real question.”

CRASH LAB

The largest field of wreckage at the crash lab is from a Cessna Caravan that in 1997 took off in Colorado headed for Arizona when at 1,500 feet it spiraled down into a remote, tree-hidden area, killing all nine aboard.

The investigation proved particularly difficult, as the twin-engine, small passenger plane was not discovered for three days, as it was hidden below a mountain tree line, Waldock said. What was eventually determined was the flight relied on a substitute pilot uncomfortable flying that type of plane in harsh weather, Waldock explained. In addition, the passengers’ weight in the rear of the plane was more than what was suitable for the aircraft, he said.

Amid the large debris field — the damage is such that it is difficult to detect that it even once was an airplane — is a piece of the cockpit steering devices.

Waldock pointed to a black handle turned to the left. From looking at that lever, Waldock said he could tell the pilot wrestled for control of that flight to its tragic end.

On another crash site, Blum pointed to the propellers, noting these often tell a lot because the way they are spinning will show whether the plane has power on impact. At still another, Waldock explained the crash was prompted because the wrong type of fuel was injected into the tank, downing it soon after takeoff.

AVIATION FUTURE

As he contemplates this latest high-profile crash — the United States experiences about 1,000 airplane crashes a year — Aksamit said he thinks of the pilot.

“It’s taught me not to get too comfortable,” said Aksamit, who is also a pilot. “Even with 8,000 hours of flying time, you can’t get complacent with what you do.”

The lessons of this crash are likely to be multifold, Blum said. Yet to him it boils down to a simple notion: “safety first, always.”

For Waldock, a key to this, and all, investigations is one that doesn’t play well in our hurried, get-it-first and get-it-quick culture: time.

“You have to get it right to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” Waldock said. “You need to know why.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.