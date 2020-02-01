Watson Lake could be affected by Trump's new clean-water rules

For years, Prescott’s scenic Watson Lake has been listed as “impaired” — a federal and state designation that has required a major effort by the city to clean up the pollutants in the lake.

To reach that goal, the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years studying the source of the pollution, along with ways to reduce it.

City officials say the ongoing study on Watson Lake and its tributaries (known as a Total Maximum Daily Load or TMDL) is just weeks away from delivering a list of possible actions for reducing the pollution in the lake.

Now, new federal clean-water rules could remove Prescott-area waterways from the requirements of the Clean Water Act under which the studies have been required.

Word came from the Trump Administration on Jan. 23, 2020, that under the new rules, intermittent streams and wetlands would no longer be considered Navigable Waters, and therefore no longer under the scope of the Clean Water Act.

That puts into question whether Prescott, with its series of intermittent creeks that feed Watson Lake, would be required any longer to comply with the Clean Water Act.

UNCERTAINTY

Still, city officials say a number of questions remain about how the rule changes will affect the city.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth says the results of the federal changes are still being determined. Although the change is considered a “final rule” by the EPA, Dotseth said, “It’s still open for challenge.”

He added that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) handles the interpretation and enforcement of the Clean Water Act for the city.

And at this point, Dotseth said, ADEQ has yet to put out any information or ruling on the impacts of the EPA changes.

Matt Killeen, the city’s environmental coordinator, added, “There is a fair amount of unknown in terms of what comes next.”

Meanwhile, Dotseth said, the city would continue to comply with the Clean Water Act.

“We are in the position that we are going to continue to follow the current regulations,” Dotseth said Thursday, Jan. 30. “Until it is completely signed in and directed, we will continue to follow all of the rules.”

He added, “If the rules change, we’ll follow those accordingly.”

Another possibility, say Killeen and Dotseth, is that ADEQ could step in with a “Waters of Arizona” definition that could fill in some of the gaps left by the federal changes.

LEGAL CHALLENGES

Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the new clean-water rules are likely to face numerous legal challenges.

Among them will be a challenge from the Center for Biological Diversity, Hartl said, noting that the organization is currently preparing a lawsuit.

He emphasized that the clean-water rules have been in place for decades and have spanned a number of presidential administrations, including those of presidents Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“There’s different sets of regulations,” Hartl said. “There was the Reagan version in 1986, and there’s the 2015 revisions from Obama, and then there’s what Trump did.”

He added: “What Trump did — he not only got rid of the Obama-era ones from 2015, but he also took a major step back from the 1986 regulations, which were basically the rules of the road for 35 years.”

Along with the possible impacts to the studies on Watson Lake’s pollution, Hartl said future land development could also be affected by the changes.

“The Clean Water Act protects and regulates two basic things — one, the filling of wetlands and streams for development; and then two, what type of pollution is allowed in water,” he said.

While the Clean Water Act doesn’t prohibit development in affected areas, Hartl said it does require that “if you’re going to develop in a wetland or a stream, you have to mitigate, you have to have a permit, you have to follow the rules.”

ONGOING COMMUNITY EFFORT

Dotseth said that regardless of the ruling, the city is committed to taking steps to improving its water quality. “We need to take care of our water,” he said.

That stewardship “starts as simple as our public education” on things such as properly dealing with pet waste, Dotseth said.

City efforts have included using more effective street sweepers, as well as water-enhancement systems like the one installed at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds to naturally filter and treat polluted runoff.