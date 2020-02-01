Obituary Notice: Patrick Adam Gates
Originally Published: February 1, 2020 8:44 p.m.
Patrick Adam Gates was born December 16, 1970 in Cottonwood, Arizona and passed away on January 14, 2020 in Bagdad, Arizona. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
