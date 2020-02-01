Obituary Notice: Burl Bryson Wyckoff

Burl Bryson Wyckoff was born on February 10, 1923 in Luray, Kansas and passed away on October 29, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.