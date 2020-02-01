OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 01
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Neilon C. Prill (Neil)

Neilon C. Prill (Neil)

Neilon C. Prill (Neil)

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 9:06 p.m.

Neilon C. Prill (Neil), 88, was a wonderful, fun, sincere, honest, creative and intelligent man. Born in Jamestown, North Dakota on March 13, 1931 to George Prill and Viola Prill (Tangen). He grew up in Minnesota and Montana, moving as his dad, a railroad man, transferred his family to provide for them. One of 6 children, 4 boys, 2 girls, Neil learned to build things watching and helping his father build homes each time they moved. A natural musician, he played trumpet, sax, drums and led the school dance band.

Joining the Air Force, he served Stateside during the Korean war in early radar detection.

That experience and training led him in to electronics. Furthering his education on the G.I. Bill, he became an Electrical manufacturing engineer in the aero-space industry, helping to put a man on the moon.

He met and married the love of his life, Cheryl, August 30, 1968. They began their 51 year marriage by planning and saving money to build their home in Malibu, California, which they did. Neil drafted plans, engineered the design, and they pounded every nail, laid foundation and over a period of 4 years, had a special home overlooking the pacific ocean.

Then the aero-space industry experienced many cut backs and Neil decided that it was time for a second career.

He went back to college earning a degree in Real Estate and went to work for Malibu Realty, becoming the #1 Salesperson his first year in the business. Cheryl joined him as a realtor and they became a team in profession, as well as marriage. They soon opened their own brokerage on Silverstrand Beach while living in the Channel Islands Marina.

Thirty six years ago they felt that God was calling them to move to Prescott, Arizona, which they did. Using their knowledge and experience, they opened their Real Estate Brokerage and soon owned 3 offices in the Tri-City Area. Neil took an interest in his sales people. Helping them to become successful was very important to him.

Neil loved fishing, camping, golfing, sailing, gardening, and could do anything. He loved music, dancing, traveling and sharing time with good friends. But most of all, he loved the Lord and gave his life to Jesus. He was very active in his church. He was quiet and gentle about his faith, but, through his example, others could see his genuine love and trust in the Lord. He entered into the arms of his Savior on January 23rd, 2020, in peace and love. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, (Gudgel); daughter, Kathi Boonyachlito ( Prill); son, Neil Prill Jr.; his granddaughter, Dawn Whitaker, (Kevin); great-grandson, Cole; sister, Dorothy Ford; sister, Alyce Hall (Bob); brother-in-law, Rex Gudgel, (Diane) and many wonderful loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, St. Judes Children’s Hospital, or The Gideons.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Lee Roy Gudgel
War relics: WWII veteran's daughter donates cache of keepsakes to museum
Couple forms Prescott Home Realty brokerage
Obituary: Richard “Dick” C. Jones
Financial advisor opens new office in Prescott Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries