Obituary: Neilon C. Prill (Neil)

Neilon C. Prill (Neil), 88, was a wonderful, fun, sincere, honest, creative and intelligent man. Born in Jamestown, North Dakota on March 13, 1931 to George Prill and Viola Prill (Tangen). He grew up in Minnesota and Montana, moving as his dad, a railroad man, transferred his family to provide for them. One of 6 children, 4 boys, 2 girls, Neil learned to build things watching and helping his father build homes each time they moved. A natural musician, he played trumpet, sax, drums and led the school dance band.

Joining the Air Force, he served Stateside during the Korean war in early radar detection.

That experience and training led him in to electronics. Furthering his education on the G.I. Bill, he became an Electrical manufacturing engineer in the aero-space industry, helping to put a man on the moon.

He met and married the love of his life, Cheryl, August 30, 1968. They began their 51 year marriage by planning and saving money to build their home in Malibu, California, which they did. Neil drafted plans, engineered the design, and they pounded every nail, laid foundation and over a period of 4 years, had a special home overlooking the pacific ocean.

Then the aero-space industry experienced many cut backs and Neil decided that it was time for a second career.

He went back to college earning a degree in Real Estate and went to work for Malibu Realty, becoming the #1 Salesperson his first year in the business. Cheryl joined him as a realtor and they became a team in profession, as well as marriage. They soon opened their own brokerage on Silverstrand Beach while living in the Channel Islands Marina.

Thirty six years ago they felt that God was calling them to move to Prescott, Arizona, which they did. Using their knowledge and experience, they opened their Real Estate Brokerage and soon owned 3 offices in the Tri-City Area. Neil took an interest in his sales people. Helping them to become successful was very important to him.

Neil loved fishing, camping, golfing, sailing, gardening, and could do anything. He loved music, dancing, traveling and sharing time with good friends. But most of all, he loved the Lord and gave his life to Jesus. He was very active in his church. He was quiet and gentle about his faith, but, through his example, others could see his genuine love and trust in the Lord. He entered into the arms of his Savior on January 23rd, 2020, in peace and love. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, (Gudgel); daughter, Kathi Boonyachlito ( Prill); son, Neil Prill Jr.; his granddaughter, Dawn Whitaker, (Kevin); great-grandson, Cole; sister, Dorothy Ford; sister, Alyce Hall (Bob); brother-in-law, Rex Gudgel, (Diane) and many wonderful loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, St. Judes Children’s Hospital, or The Gideons.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

