Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 01
Obituary: Michel Grant Foster

Michel Grant Foster

Michel Grant Foster

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 9:09 p.m.

Michel Grant Foster, age 63, of Prescott Valley Arizona, went to be with his Lord on January 24th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Michel was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents Grant Keith Foster and Elaine (Harnett) Foster, both passed. He was the youngest of four children and was known for his zest for life and strong Christian faith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Toni (Moreno) Foster; his children, Tricia Foster, Zachary Foster and Stefanie (Foster) Reed; his stepchildren, Michelle Romanek, Raquel Romanek, Sandra Grgat, Daniel Grgat and Gina Grgat. He had 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen (Foster) Clark, Daniel Scott Foster and David Earl Foster; 5 nephews and 1 niece, Matthew Clark, Stacy (Clark) Phillips, (Karen Foster Clark); Mark, Alexander, Brian (Daniel Foster), Jason and Justin Foster (David Foster) respectively. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 8th at 3:00 p.m. Dinner/reception at 5:00 p.m., at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E Long Look Dr. in Prescott Valley. Pastor Daniel Foster (Michel’s brother) will preside.

Michel, you will be greatly missed but we rejoice that you are celebrating a brand new life.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

