Obituary: Jonathan ‘Jon’ Breninger
Jonathan “Jon” Breninger passed January 22, 2020 at 34 years of age. An Arizona native, he played hockey for many years during his youth. Developing a deep interest in books early on, he attended ASU and Yavapai College.
Following his passion for reading, he worked as a book seller for the
past 6 years.
Jonathan will be missed by his loving parents, Roy and Marcey Breninger, extended family and many friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- Man dies from apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 30, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: