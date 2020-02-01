Obituary: Jean Ann Hyder
Jean Ann Hyder, only one name our beautiful mama went by, Mom, Grandma, nurse, friend, but the most commonly known was Mama Jean. She is survived by her children that were the center of her world, Chris and Brooke of Alaska, Jessica and Trent of Arizona and her pride and joy, Rachel, her granddaughter.
Anyone who was in her life could say how she loved fiercely, put everyone above herself, was a true friend and cared for so many. She was always there with a smile and a hug or stern talking to if needed. She is going to be missed but we will all rejoice that she is now whole again and her soul has been set free. She said when it was her time we were to have one big party. We will smile laugh and remember to go live life and know she is now our guardian angel.
Information provided by survivors.
