Obituary: Dennis Joseph Riesberg

Dennis Joseph Riesberg passed away peacefully on January 24th 2020. Born March 16, 1927 in Carrol, Iowa and joined the Navy on Feb 10, 1945 as a young teenager.

He was assigned to and became a proud member of the Seabees 58th Naval Construction Battalion making the invasion of Okinawa during WWII. Dennis was married to Marian Ruth Patt (deceased) on August 16, 1950.

Dennis moved his family to the Prescott area in the early 1970’s where he owned and operated his painting business.

Dennis is pre-deceased by his wife Marian.

He is survived by his 3 children, Douglas Riesberg, Randy Riesberg (Christine) and Robin Couch; grandson, Matthew Riesberg (Sasha) and two great-grandsons, Chase and Austin Riesberg.

Dennis was a devout Catholic who enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and he also loved to bowl.

But above all Dennis was a loving Father, and devoted Family Man – Gone but not forgotten, we Love you Pops, you are forever in our hearts.

Memorial service is being held at the VA National Cemetery Prescott, Arizona, at the covered pavilion, Thursday February 6th at 2:00 p.m., with interment immediately following memorial service, where Dennis will join his wife Marian.

Information provided by survivors.

