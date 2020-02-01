Obituary: Conway Campbell Grayson

May 4, 1938-November 6, 2019

Conway C. Grayson, known as Con to family and friends, was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and raised in Prescott. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1956, where he played varsity basketball and baseball.

After serving in the US Army, Con graduated from the University of Arizona, Tucson, with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and a Master of Business Administration.

In 1968, he joined the Atomic Energy Commission’s Nevada Operations Office (now part of the US Department of Energy) as a personnel specialist.

During his 23 years with the AEC/DOE, he rose through the ranks to executive assistant in budgets and planning, assisting in overseeing a billion-dollar-a-year program during the nuclear weapons testing era. He retired from the federal government and moved to Wickenburg, Arizona.

In addition to following the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and the Arizona Wildcats, he had a love of baseball and visited historic stadiums around the US including Fenway Park, Yankee and Dodger Stadiums and Wrigley Field. He was frequently in the stands at the Diamondbacks’ Chase Stadium.

A well-known amateur tennis player, he won many Las Vegas singles and doubles tournaments.

He is the son of John C. Grayson, one of the original owners, along with Marion Hicks, of the historic El Cortez Hotel in Las Vegas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John, Jeffrey and Michael Grayson. He is survived by his wife Judith of Wickenburg.

No services are planned but a gravestone ceremony is planned at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott.

