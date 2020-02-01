Obituary: Cecile Mary Stallings

Cecile Mary Stallings passed away at the age of 83 on December 2, 2019 at her home in Dewey, Arizona, after a long, valiant struggle with pulmonary fibrosis and heart disease.

She was born June 13, in Minot, North Dakota, to Harry and Helen Padis. Her family moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where she was reared and educated. She married Clifton V. Stallings, a career Marine, in August 1955, and lived in many a climate and places during their 64 years together.

Cecile was a remarkably beautiful and talented lady, who was not only a classical pianist but an accomplished painter as well.

She taught piano at a studio in Honolulu, and in her home in California. She was an award winning realtor in California, a concierge at a Hilton hotel in Illinois, and assistant manager of health food stores in California and Florida. She and her husband retired to Arizona in 1994.

Cecile is survived by her husband and three sons, Clifton Byron of Texas, Marc of California and Steven of Washington and a brother, Harry Padis of Georgia. Cecile will be sorely missed, and lovingly remembered for her sparkling personality, her gracious generosity, her courage, and her passionate love and respect for the gift of life.

A celebration of Cecile’s life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ. In Lieu of flowers family suggests donations in Cecile’s name to Yavapai County Humane Society, Attn: Development, 1625 Sundog Ranch Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by survivors.

