Obituary: Barbara Oxford Brooks

Barbara passed into Heaven January 24, 2020. She was born March 15, 1931.

To describe Barbara, would be as straight forward as she was herself. She cared deeply for her 4 children, Cary, Rick, Sandy and Shari.

Her love of horses was a very close second. She would research each horse’s lineage as far back as a single sheet of 8 1/2 x 11 piece of paper would hold. She loved to raise her own food. Those that knew her could hear her exclaim her distrust of the food industry.

Never one to mince words, or afraid to let you know how the cow eats the cabbage, Barbara’s advise was always well received, or you just never got it again!

Barbara was a determined and focused woman. There was very little she couldn’t do with her own two hands, from building several homes in Williamson Valley, including barns, to a home in New Mexico, she knew her stuff.

Barbara is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.