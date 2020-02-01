OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 01
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Barbara Oxford Brooks

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 9:02 p.m.

Barbara passed into Heaven January 24, 2020. She was born March 15, 1931.

To describe Barbara, would be as straight forward as she was herself. She cared deeply for her 4 children, Cary, Rick, Sandy and Shari.

Her love of horses was a very close second. She would research each horse’s lineage as far back as a single sheet of 8 1/2 x 11 piece of paper would hold. She loved to raise her own food. Those that knew her could hear her exclaim her distrust of the food industry.

Never one to mince words, or afraid to let you know how the cow eats the cabbage, Barbara’s advise was always well received, or you just never got it again!

Barbara was a determined and focused woman. There was very little she couldn’t do with her own two hands, from building several homes in Williamson Valley, including barns, to a home in New Mexico, she knew her stuff.

Barbara is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Pearl Louise Kehrer
Obituary: Barbara ‘Colleen’ Daniels
Obituary: Barbara L. Bonney
Obituary: Rosalie C. Corsi
Obituary: Barbara A. Gray

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries