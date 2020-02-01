OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 02
Weather  34.0
Johnson’s career-high 33 points not enough to stop Redhawks
College Men's Basketball

ERAU guard Nick Johnson puts up a one-handed floater during a game against Benedictine-Mesa on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Embry-Riddle Activity Center in Prescott. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By ERAU Athletics
Originally Published: February 1, 2020 11:01 p.m.

MESA — Nick Johnson’s (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) career high 33 points was not enough for Embry-Riddle men’s basketball as they dropped their second meeting of the season to Benedictine-Mesa 75-64 on Saturday.

BENU (12-11, 4-4) opened the game with back-to-back threes and rode that momentum all game. Nick Johnson started the scoring for the Eagles (8-11, 3-5) with a three, then followed with the next eight points for his team. Despite Johnson’s effort, the Eagles found themselves down 10. Trevor Weir (FR/Temecula, Calif.) was the next Eagles to score, hitting a bucket right before the 10-minute mark.

Connor Verdugo got the Eagles back under a double-digit deficit, scoring a shot half way through the first. The Redhawks followed with a seven-point run, before being interrupted by a two from Johnson. The Eagles sunk eight free throws, four of which coming from Trace Edmier (SR/Mesa, Ariz.). Edmier was able to keep it within 10 by making another free throw. Benedictine-Mesa finished their scoring with a nine-point run, ending the half with a 16-point lead. Edmier had the final score of the half, sinking a two under 20 seconds left.

BENU opened the second half with five straight points, gaining their largest lead of the game. Johnson and Edmier answered with a combined five points early. Kaden Herbert (JR/Georgetown, Texas) dropped a three and deuce back-to-back, combined with a Johnson two for a seven-point run. Despite the Redhawks following with a couple buckets, Gilbert Ibarra (SR/Prescott Valley, Ariz.) would try and keep the Eagles close with a score of his own. Verdugo would score again before hitting the 10-minute mark.

The Redhawks squashed a five-point Eagle effort by starting their own seven-point series late into the second half. This led to the biggest Eagles push of the night. ERAU had two different four-point runs and a five-point run, only broken apart by single Benedictine-Mesa buckets. Johnson was a part of each run, scoring the last five himself. The Eagle effort was too little too late unfortunately, not being enough to close the gap. Carter Kosiak (JR/Sioux Falls, S.D.) finished the scoring of the game, hitting a pair of free throws to bring ERAU down 11.

Johnson led the Eagles in scoring, being the only one with double-digit points with 33 points. Edmier had eight points, scoring the second most. Weir and Verdugo both scored six, Herbert and Ibarra finishing with five and four. Verdugo had four assists on the night. Herbert finished with three and Ibarra had two. Johnson and Edmier led with rebounds, coming down with seven and six. Jack Berg (FR/Sisters, Ore.) was next with four boards.

The Eagles will play Simpson University on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m.

