Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday

Residents of the Greater Prescott area could see one-half of an inch of snow on Monday, Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have a strong cold front moving into the area,” Meteorologist Megan Taylor said.

Powerful southwest winds are expected — with wind gusts up to around 40 mph — Sunday night, Feb. 2, moving into Monday morning when it will also be a breezy and cold day, Taylor said. The high Monday is expected to be 36 degrees.

Monday morning will be the best chance for snow showers at 50%, with chances dropping to 30% by Monday afternoon, she added. Chances of snow increase for northern Arizona, to as much as 70% for cities such as Flagstaff.

The long-term forecast for Prescott calls for a 20% chance of snow on Tuesday, with a high of 37 degrees. The low temperature Monday and Tuesday is expected to fall to 16 degrees.

Weather conditions are expected to rebound Wednesday and Thursday, with highs returning to the 60s by Friday and Saturday.