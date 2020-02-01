Eagles stay undefeated in conference play

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle women’s basketball defeated Benedictine-Mesa to continue their 11 game win streak on Saturday.

The Eagles (18-3, 8-0) remain undefeated in California Pacific Conference play with the win over the Redhawks (15-7, 3-5).

A quick foul from the Eagles led to two Redhawk free throws, giving them their only lead of the game. Jazyln Maletino Faga got on the board first for her team, coming up with five straight points. Embry-Riddle went on a nine point run before Benedictine-Mesa dropped a triple. The Redhawks scored only two more times, both interrupted by buckets from Allese Williams (SR/Canyon Country, Calif.). Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.) closed the quarter for the Eagles, making a shot as time expired.

It was a huge scoring quarter, where both teams dropped 20+ points. Despite the Redhawks opening the quarter again, Jenna Knudson (SR/Sterling, Colo.) fired right back with a basket. Bethany Wolph (JR/Chandler, Ariz.) also joined the scoring column, sinking a three early into the quarter. Ruiz exploded throughout the second, scoring 10 points throughout the quarter. Her performance was only overshadowed by the other side, with Leah Goodman having 13 points for the Redhawks.

Knudson came out of the half on fire, scoring the first seven for the Eagles. BENU made their biggest push of the game following Knudson’s efforts. The Redhawks pushed an 11-point run, cutting the Eagle lead down to seven. Despite Melissa Pfeifer (SR/Hays, Kan.) and Haley Villegas (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) sneaking in a two and a three, the Redhawks continued to cut their deficit down to two points late in the third. ERAU scored four straight free throws to close the quarter, ending with a pair from Kamryn Brown (SO/Gilbert, Ariz.).

Benedictine-Mesa made one last push to open the final quarter, coming within two points again within the first two minutes. Ruiz, Villegas and Wolph then hit three straight triples to push the Eagles back up to a double-digit lead. The middle of the fourth was back and forth offensive efforts from both sides, no one getting greater than a five point run. Villegas closed the game for the Eagles, scoring the last shot of the game.

Knudson led the Eagles in scoring with 18. Wolph and Ruiz were close behind, with 17 and 15. Villegas was one short of double digits, finishing with nine. Knudson and Villegas finished tied with five assists throughout the game. Pfeifer and Ruiz were the only other two with assists, both having two. Pfeifer showed up big on the glass for the Eagles, coming down with 12 rebounds. The next closest was Knudson with five. Williams and Brown both ended with four. Knudson was clutch on both ends of the floor, coming up with six steals. Ruiz closed with five steals.

Embry-Riddle will play Simpson University on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.