Couple meets through Holocaust, detail survival at Yavapai College

Driven from her home by the Nazis in 1942, Esther Roth spent five days in a cattle car without food or water, arriving at Auschwitz on her 16th birthday.

Separated from her parents, she endured torture, starvation and exposure as she was shipped and marched between labor camps in the final months of World War II. While trying to return home to her family, she met Joseph Basch, a fellow survivor who would become her husband.

Now 91 years old and living in Prescott, Esther was at Yavapai College on Friday morning, Jan. 31, as the college’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute held the first of four sessions called “Memories of a Holocaust Survivor” to tell the couple’s stories.

Joseph died in 2004 but was able to tell the first half of his story Friday through a taped conversation that was made after Steven Spielberg, using proceeds from his film “Schindler’s List,” hired interviewers to tape conversations with Holocaust survivors.

As a teenager, Joseph went to look for work in Budapest in Hungary, apprenticing in a jewelry factory. At that time, he knew there were anti-Semites there and in Bucharest; however, until 1943, Basch said his life was normal. Then the Jewish people in Bucharest started having to wear the yellow stars identifying them as Jews, he said.

“It was hard to get a job,” he said. “It was hard to get any kind of work. It was hard to live.”

He managed to get a job in a high-class restaurant where the owner, a man in the Hungarian army, needed someone to get flour and sugar from the black market, he said. The owner gave him papers and he was able to take off his yellow star, Joseph said, adding that since the owner was known all over, he was alright as long as he worked for him.

Things changed when the Germans occupied Budapest though, he said. It became unbearable to live there as a Jew.

“They were cruel to us every minute, they grabbed people from the streets, put them to work here, put them to work there, especially from the Jewish neighborhoods,” he said. “They knew where to find us and we were always there, either on the streets or in the luncheonette or in the store and they grabbed us from the street and they beat us up. It got so rough that I was already wishing to go to a labor camp. I felt that I would be treated like a ‘mensch,’ like a man.”

Since he wasn’t in Budapest on a completely legal basis, he didn’t have an ID and wasn’t registered but he asked to be called to be put on a labor unit, he said. He was eventually called for hard labor, shoveling ditches and building roads.

Joseph said did this for about 10 months, first under the Germans then the Hungarians. Later, they were put on a farm as laborers after the army had taken away the farm’s cows and pigs. “The farmers treated us like slaves,” he said.

He said he remained with the labor unit until he contracted typhoid in 1944. Once sickness broke out, everyone was quarantined. They slept on hay in the barn, the Germans didn’t come around because they were afraid of getting sick and the Hungarian guards left them food by the gate, he said. They were getting sicker every day and people were dying every day. Had the Russian army not liberated them, he wouldn’t have made it, he said.

German forces in Hungary were defeated in 1945.

Once liberated, Joseph said he spent three or four days crawling eight or nine kilometers to the nearest village where other farmers who were hiding their wives and daughters from the Russians were happy to help him. He then made it to the nearest city where a man from his village helped him get taken care of by other people from the village.

He made it to Bucharest in Romania where he found long lines for basic necessities and no room in his father’s house because of numerous family members who arrived before him, Joseph said. People were sleeping on the floor. However, he had an uncle elsewhere in Romania where there was a better situation with more food and more room, leading him to make his way there.

Eventually, he left Romania and was chosen to lead a group of kids between 12 and 17 to Palestine, he said. One of those children was Roth, who he would later marry.

MORE TO COME

Danielle Derois, who was attending Friday’s OLLI session, said she thought it was amazing. Derois said she had seen Esther tell her story previously but had not heard her husband’s story and liked that the series was broken up into four sessions.

“She’s such a positive person,” she said. “You can’t help but love her.”

The next three sessions are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 7, 14 and 21, in Building Three. Session two will continue Joseph’s experiences; the focus will shift to Esther in sessions three and four. The class is open to the public and admission is free.

Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information about the sessions or additional Osher Lifelong Learning Institute programs, call Administrator Tricia Berlowe at 928-717-7634 or email lifelonglearning@yc.edu.