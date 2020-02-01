The Consummate Bear: Peyton Bradshaw excels on and off the court for Bradshaw Mountain

Peyton Bradshaw can be difficult to read.

The 5-foot-8 star senior shooting guard for Bradshaw Mountain’s girls basketball team is so positive and upbeat that you wouldn’t know whether she’s having a bad day.

If you think about, though, it’s a brilliant way to live if you can pull it off. Peyton’s spirit is so infectious to her teammates, her coaches, her classmates and school administrators that she literally changes people’s moods.

“She is probably the most popular girl in school,” Bears starting junior swing Sierra Woolley said. “She is liked by everyone.”

A co-captain and the lone senior on a 13-player roster, Peyton has enjoyed her mentoring role this winter.

“Peyton brings a lot of confidence; she’s always like not mentally in a bad place,” Bears starting sophomore guard Kendal Newton added. “She’s always hyped up.”

With four games left in the 2019-2020 regular season, through Jan. 30, the 4A No. 21-ranked Bears had compiled a 9-14 record, including a 4-5 mark in the Grand Canyon region. They could still make the state tournament play-in round in February, provided they finish strong.

“We all have certain things we play for; I’m actually coaching for Peyton,” Bears coach Rick Haltom said. “For the last four years, we’ve made the playoffs. I don’t want her to be the only senior to not make the playoffs. The goal is to get Peyton to the playoffs, and then anything can happen.”

PLAYING HARD

During the 2018-2019 campaign, Peyton missed most of her varsity basketball team’s games after breaking her the fifth metatarsal bone in her left foot.

The diagnosis was a Jones fracture: A break in the bone linking the little toe to the rest of the foot’s structure.

Peyton has been an athlete most of her life. A softball player in her youth, Peyton transitioned to a two-sport athlete in volleyball and basketball in high school.

“I was very burnt out from it,” Peyton said of softball. “I had been playing since I was 9.”

Due in part to the wear and tear she endured from jumping at various angles in both volleyball and basketball through the years, her body may have been trying to tell her something.

Peyton wore a walking boot for several weeks, but she still found a way to keep shooting basketballs. She learned how to make her shot more fluid, even if she couldn’t jump.

“I’m a better outside shooter than a driver,” she said.

Peyton was determined to play again.

So, she rehabbed religiously, paving the way for her comeback as a middle blocker for Bradshaw Mountain’s volleyball team, which posted one of the program’s best seasons in 2019. The sixth-seeded Bears reached the 4A state tournament’s quarterfinals, falling 3-2 to No. 3 Flagstaff, Nov. 7.

“It’s nice [to be healthy again],” said Peyton, who has played varsity volleyball and basketball since her sophomore year. “It was kind of hard getting into it over the summer, but I got back into shape with volleyball.”

Peyton missed the first week of basketball practice because she was with the volleyball team at state. But did that set her back? No. She knows every single play and every single position.

“My shot was not perfected, but I felt more comfortable [on the floor],” Peyton said.

Woolley, who has known Peyton since preschool, has always had confidence in her close friend. They were co-captains in middle school basketball for Liberty Traditional School.

“She is stronger and more ready than ever,” Woolley said. “She’s excited to prove herself.”

Woolley added that Peyton has boosted the morale of the Bears team this season.

“I knew the season would be hard; it’s definitely been a roller coaster,” said Woolley, reiterating that the team is playing for Peyton down the stretch.

OFF THE COURT

When Peyton isn’t playing, she’s either studying, coaching the Peaks youth volleyball club team, refereeing elementary/middle school volleyball matches, or working in the school’s sports training program under athletic trainer/teacher Darrin Blake to help the school’s other athletes stay healthy.

Peyton is currently among the Top 13% of her class academically, taking AP courses and recording a 4.049 GPA. On Jan. 23, the Prescott Valley Town Council honored her when she was named Student of the Month for January at Bradshaw Mountain.

Once again, her optimistic attitude bolstered her pursuits.

“In the three years I’ve coached Peyton, she’s been in a bad mood one time,” said Haltom, who figures Peyton puts in 60 hours a week between school and sports. “She lost in volleyball this past year, and she was still kind of mad about that.”

After graduation in May, Peyton is considering a career in athletic training. She has been volunteering 21 hours per semester for Blake, choosing which Bears games or events to attend, whether it’s wrestling, baseball or softball.

Peyton has yet to decide whether she will enroll at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff this fall. She has a shot at earning a Lumberjack Scholarship and possibly work toward a degree in athletic training.

Her dad, Bradshaw Mountain Assistant Principal Rick Bradshaw, who was a longtime coach and a 1989 graduate at the high school, has been one of her inspirations.

Peyton also has a younger sister named Bridget, 12, who is a seventh grader at Liberty Traditional School. Like Peyton, she, too, plays volleyball and basketball.

“I had a great four years at Bradshaw,” Peyton said. “I loved my teammates, and I got great support from my grandparents, parents, [and] sister [among others].”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.